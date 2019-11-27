Cape Ann Symphony's Holiday Pops: A Festive Musical Celebration

Posted Wednesday, November 27, 2019 8:00 pm

The Cape Ann Symphony’s annual Holiday Pops Concert kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, November 30 at 2 p.m. at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School, followed by performances in the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium on Saturday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 1 at 2 p.m. The 2019 Holiday Pops concert is filled with a joyful program of music from Anderson, Bach, Herbert, Tchaikovsky and many others, is led by CAS Conductor and Music Director Yoichi Udagawa, and features the return of the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus under the direction of Rockport’s Wendy Betts; the IHS Bel Canto Select Woman's Chorus and the MERHS Select Chorus; as well as the CAS debut of cellist Jake Copp, the winner of the first annual Cape Ann Symphony Young Musicians Competition.

The 2019 Holiday Pops program includes Tchaikovsky's Selections from “The Nutcracker”; Anderson's “Christmas Festival,” Bach's “Little Fugue in G minor,” Rondol's ​“Gloria”; Herbert's “March of the Toys,” Davis/Wright's “Carol of the Drum,” Custer's “Winter Wonderland,” Rutter's “What Sweeter Music,” Handel's “Hallelujah” and Holcomb's “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah.”

The student choruses will perform Handel's “Hallelujah” and Holcomb's “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah” with the CAS Chorus and Orchestra. Cape Ann Symphony Conductor and Music Director Yoichi Udagawa is looking forward to this year’s Holiday Pops Concert. “The musicians of the orchestra and I always thrilled to perform the Holiday Pops concerts,” said Udagawa. “We love sharing the stage with our wonderful chorus, as well as the student choruses from both Ipswich and Manchester. This year we are especially excited to introduce our audience to young Jake Copp, the winner of the CAS' first ever Young Musicians Competition.”

CAS Young Musicians Competition winner, 16-year-old cellist Jake Copp, makes his professional debut at the Holiday Pops. He performs Saint-Saëns Allegro Appassionato for Solo Cello and Orchestra at all three Holiday Pops Concert on November 30 and December 1 with the professional musician of the CAS orchestra. Mr. Copp is a student of CAS cellist Dorothy Braker. Maestro Udagawa is eager to introduce the first ever competition winner to CAS audiences. “We had some terrific young candidates, and it was a difficult choice,” said Udagawa. “But I know everyone will really enjoy Jake's passionate playing. We are thrilled to be presenting such an accomplished young talent. And extremely grateful to Dr. Ed and Mrs. Ann Marsh for their generosity which made this competition possible."

A holiday tradition, the Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops Concerts regularly sell out. The December 1 Sunday Matinee in Manchester is currently sold out! There are still tickets available for both Saturday, November 30 concerts. For tickets and information, call (978) 281-0543 or visit the CAS website.