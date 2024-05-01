Jane Deering Gallery Features Renata Fryshara

Posted Wednesday, May 1, 2024 5:31 pm

Jane Deering Gallery

19 Pleasant St.

Gloucester, MA 01930

Cape Ann artist Renata Fryshara will be featured in an exhibit, “life | capsules” at Jane Deering Gallery in Gloucester through May 26.

An opening reception is planned from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday May 4.

Fryshara’s exhibition has a lot to say. About the timeline of life, personal experience, the world. At the core of her work is the intersection between collective humanity and human beings in the singular. Her work presents dichotomies—capsules of time past and time present; the cosmic and the minute; the exterior and the interior; the quiet and the fierce; kindness and cruelty. Fryshara’s drawings give equal

thought to the vast— the ocean, the moon, mountains, the mass of granite, the girth of trees, unbounded dreams— as they do to the contained— the tininess of life-generating seeds, the labyrinth, a thread.

Look closely at her work. There is a range of emotion— curiosity, contentment, uncertainty, sadness, independence, loneliness, joy, loss. The universal psyche and the private perception.

And in a charming series of early drawings, the artist offers a look at memorable items from her home— a table, a sewing machine, an embroidered cloth, a grandmother’s hand, a lamp, a colored pencil, the dog, a rug, the bed, the potted plant, a child’s portrait— the mundane and the precious. A collection we would all recognize; they touch us all. These are universal objects treasured across time and geography. Fryshara brings them to our attention through quiet impressions.

Renata Fryshara was born in Moravia in the Czech Republic. Educated at the University of West Bohemia, Pilsen, Czech Republic; further studies at the Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design, Prague; and the Maastricht Academy of Fine Arts, Maastricht, Netherlands. Her teaching experience includes positions at the Academy of Fine Arts, Maastricht, Netherlands; and Montserrat College of Art, Beverly MA. Further work as a journalist and photojournalist in Prague. The artist maintains a studio and gallery in Rockport MA.

This is her first solo exhibition with Jane Deering Gallery.



