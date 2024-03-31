Green Living & the Environment

National parks teach students about environmental issues in this course

The University of Tennessee is a natural fit for this course, with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and all the learning opportunities it offers being only a one-hour drive away. ... Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching. …

Sanctuary, self-care and sustainability top outdoor living trends

(BPT) - Over the past several years, our backyards have become much more than spaces for weekend barbecues. They’re sanctuaries where we go to decompress from our increasingly hectic lives and …

Female mosquitoes rely on one another to choose the best breeding sites − and with the arrival of spring, they’re already on the hunt

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, one of the most common species in the U.S., love everything about humans. They love our body heat and odors, which enable them to find us. They love to feed on our blood to make their eggs mature. …

City mouse or country mouse? I collect mice from Philly homes to study how they got so good at urban living

Dusty barns, gleaming stables and damp basements. These are all places where you might find a house mouse – or a member of my research team. I’m an evolutionary biologist, and my lab at Drexel University studies wild house mice. …

New HVAC trends increase sustainability and savings for homeowners

(BPT) - Like many sectors, the HVAC industry is no stranger to new challenges, technological advancements and regulatory shifts which in turn can impact homeowners. Today, the sector is buzzing with …

Solar power occupies a lot of space – here’s how to make it more ecologically beneficial to the land it sits on

As societies look for ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions and slow climate change, large-scale solar power is playing a central role. Climate scientists view it as the tool with the greatest potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. …

Gone Viral: 'Miniclover' is a top trending grass alternative for yards across America

(Family Features) If you're looking to renovate your yard, there's a sustainable, drought-tolerant alternative to high-maintenance, water-guzzling grass that also reduces your environmental footprint.

Detroiters more likely to support local solar power development if they think it reduces energy prices for their community

Michigan residents overwhelmingly want more solar power. In the spring of 2023, nearly two-thirds of 1,000 state residents surveyed supported additional large-scale solar development. …

April’s eclipse will mean interruptions in solar power generation, which could strain electrical grids

During the most recent total solar eclipse visible in the U.S., on Aug. 21, 2017, the skies darkened as the Moon crossed in front of the Sun. It blocked out all sunlight – except for that from a golden ring …
Sharks, turtles and other sea creatures face greater risk from industrial fishing than previously thought − we estimated added pressure from ‘dark’ fishing vessels
My colleagues and I mapped activity in the northeast Pacific of “dark” fishing vessels – boats that turn off their location devices or lose signal for technical reasons. …
Where does lightning strike? New maps pinpoint 36.8 million yearly ground strike points in unprecedented detail
It’s been a warm day, maybe even a little humid, and the tall clouds in the distance remind you of cauliflower. You hear a sharp crack, like the sound of a batter hitting a home run, or a low rumble reminiscent of a truck driving down the highway. …
EPA has tightened its target for deadly particle pollution − states need more tools to reach it
Tens of millions of Americans, including many Texans like me, live in counties that will soon be violating air pollution particle standards for the first time. It’s not that our air is getting …
Potato plant radiation sensors could one day monitor radiation in areas surrounding power plants
While expanding nuclear energy production would provide carbon-free power and can help countries around the world meet their climate goals, nuclear energy could also come with some inherent risk. …
Wildlife selfies harm animals − even when scientists share images with warnings in the captions
One of the biggest privileges of being a primatologist is spending time in remote locations with monkeys and apes, living near these animals in their habitats and experiencing their daily lives. …

National Grid: Improving Jobs with the Clean Energy Transition

Doing well by doing good: Many New Yorkers may soon find good jobs in the clean energy sector.
(NAPSI)—Addressing climate change is an all-hands-on-deck undertaking. It requires a smarter, stronger, and cleaner energy grid that provides affordable, reliable power when and where people need …

How to Build a Sustainable Home

(Family Features) If you're starting construction on the home of your dreams, consider the benefits of building with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind.

3 Reasons to Ditch Your Laundry Detergent for Eco Strips
(NewsUSA) - The laundry industry would have you believe that in order to get brilliant, clean laundry, you need to use powders, liquids and pods that are diluted with water, and come in bulky, …

Natural Food Storage Containers Can Help Save Money
(TVA) - As food costs continue to rise, many people are seeking creative solutions to stretch their dollars and reduce wasted food. Buying and cooking food in bulk helps save money, as well as …
A rare total solar eclipse is coming on April 8. Here's what it means for your astrological sign
An astrologist and rideshare driver shares astrology readings with Lyft in advance of the April 8 solar eclipse.
Headed to see the solar eclipse? Grab a bite at these favorite spots along the path of totality
Lyft analyzed data on rides to recommend places to eat along the path of totality during the solar eclipse on April 8.
The environmental impact of smartphones—and what the industry is doing to make them more sustainable
Using reports and memos, Visible partnered with Stacker and looked into the environmental impact of smartphones and how the industry is looking to be more sustainable.
5 of the rarest astronomical events—and when you'll next see them
Stacker consulted scientific articles and news reports to find out about five of the rarest astronomical events and when they'll next occur.
The latest 2024 state ballot measures — 16 new measures certified in March
Ballotpedia provides an update on the latest certified statewide ballot measures.
