Gloucester Zine Fest Inaugural Event Set for April 27 in Downtown

The Sawyer Free Library will host the inaugural Gloucester Zine Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at 20 and 21 Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This event, open to all, offers a …

Manchester Library Notes | March 29

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including registration for April 2's solar eclipse viewing party, community poetry reading, book groups and more.

It’s “Women First” in Our Salon Series

The first recorded salons — i.e., social gatherings that doubled as educational gatherings and vice versa — date back to 15th-century Italy and were hosted by noblewomen, who perhaps had …

Manchester Library Notes | March 1

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, and it's a whole lot more than just books. Issues of gender will be addressed in programs on transgender athletes and female dieties (for Women in History Month), and springtime storytelling, and more.

Manchester Library Notes | Feb. 23

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, and it's a whole lot more than just books. Goup meditation has moved back to the library, and there are programs with romance authors, winter and springtime storytelling, and more.

Untold Story of 1960s Women’s Olympic Glory Featured at Sawyer Free Library Author Talk

It’s an inspiring story that transcends athletic performance.  And its been a. largely untold one that a local author has worked hard to correct. The Tigerbelles: Olympic Legends from …

Manchester Library Happenings | Feb. 9 Edition

General Jack Hammond shared his expertise with over 80 attendees at the beautiful Crowell Chapel as a part of the Manchester Cultural Council and the MBTS Library’s speaker series.

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including a crafting workshop using stamps and watercolors to create a puzzle purse and storytelling time. Check it out.

Beginners and seasoned players alike were welcomed to the Essex Library over the weekend for the first of two Rummikub game sessions.
Essex Library Notes | Feb. 2
This week at the TOHP Burnham Public Library, you can grab 2023 tax return forms, join in for this month's Community Book Group read ("The High House," by Jessie Greengrass) or check out the many children's programs going all month.
Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab veteran Paul Zambella dusts for attendees' fingerprints at his Forensic Science Roadshow program, which drew a crowd of mystery fans and others with a CSI affinity to the Manchester-by-the-Sea library last week.
Manchester Library Notes | Feb. 2
A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, and it's a whole lot more than just books. There's eLibrary cards, winter and springtime storytelling, and more.
Working through Adele Crockett Robertson’s “The Orchard”
Most literary locals likely already know of it, but it was not until Godine Publishers reissued it last year in a new edition, with a foreword by her daughter Betsy Robertson Cramer and an afterword …
Dan Kennedy
New Book Explores Hopes and Challenges for Local News
Study after study has connected breakdowns in civic participation, democracy, and discourse in America to the decline of local news.  On Thursday, journalism professor and author Dan Kennedy …
Reading Inspired by MLK Jr.’s Vision
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 94th birthday this month, here are a few books that are in the spirit of his vision for a more diverse nation with equal rights for all, books that …
We felt so cozy sipping tea and making pom pom garlands for the library’s December craft project. Have a craft you want to learn or share? Contact Maddy Willwerth at mwillwerth@manchesterpl.org.
Manchester Library Notes | Dec. 23
A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including story and craft time for kids,  meditation for adults, the Hearthside Book Club, and more. MPL News …
Holly Jolly Book Season
 
Meet Carla Christensen, New Library Director at TOHP Burnham Library
Carla Christensen is our new Library Director at the TOHP Burnham Library in Essex, succeeding Deb French who retired last month after nearly 20 years.   Christensen will begin her new role on …
TOHP Burnham Essex Public Library's monthly scavenger hunt
Essex Library Notes | November 10 Edition
There's a lot going on at the Essex Public Library right now, including the monthly scavenger hunt for kids, Story hour and puppet story time, and holiday romance book recommendations.
Virginia Pye
Manchester Library Notes | November 10 Edition
There's a lot going on at the Manchester Public Library right now, including Tai Chi, an author's Q&A with Virginal Pye, Storytime with Miss Audrey, and access to the digital advice desk.

Read more of Cricket's book coverage

The Book Page with news from around the web

Infinity Kings: Final Book In A Favorite Fantasy Series

The much-anticipated conclusion to the Infinity Cycle fantasy series is at last available.
(NAPSI)—In an epic conclusion to the New York Times best-selling Infinity Cycle, two brothers find themselves in a heartbreaking war against one another.   After the ultimate betrayal, Emil …

2102: PRETENSE, THE PLAY: New Literary Novel Overlays Tech Angst into a Stunning Future

2102: PRETENSE, THE PLAY: New Literary Novel Overlays Tech Angst into a Stunning Future
(NewsUSA) - As Artificial Intelligence advances across the globe with inexorable speed, untold predictions of promise and peril amass. All in all, it’s a perfect time for Amazon bestselling author …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Captivating Reads

(NewsUSA) - I Am Pink by Gregory Copploe and Dani ForrestI Am Pink is a captivating odyssey of self-discovery and empowerment. This award-winning book unfolds a narrative of resilience, …

How ‘Dune’ became a beacon for the fledgling environmental movement − and a rallying cry for the new science of ecology

“Dune,” widely considered one of the best sci-fi novels of all time, continues to influence how writers, artists and inventors envision the future. Of course, there are Denis Villeneuve’s visually stunning films, “Dune: Part One” (2021) and “Dune: Part Two” (2024). …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Fascinating Reads

(NewsUSA) - The Challenge of Choice by Richard FastHave you ever made an important decision with total confidence, only to see it become a complete disaster? Why do we frequently make crucial …

ONCE UPON TOMORROW: Harnessing the New Opportunities the Metaverse Creates

ONCE UPON TOMORROW: Harnessing the New Opportunities the Metaverse Creates
(NewsUSA) - Thirty years ago, the advent of the internet changed the world. For the first time in human history, the collected knowledge of all mankind was freely available to every man, woman, and …

Margaret Morse Nice thought like a song sparrow and changed how scientists understand animal behavior

The Conversation looks back at a pioneering ethologist, bird-bander, and ornithologist Margaret Morse Nice, and how her work influenced scientific approaches to animal behavior for Women's History Month.

Helping Alleviate Children’s Anxiety

At bedtime, when lights go out…sometimes thoughts stay on. A new children’s book can help.
(NAPSI)—If your children are like most, they get anxious from time to time—but you can help them get over it.   The Problem In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), …

BookTrib’s Bites: From Science Fiction to Murder Mysteries

(NewsUSA) - Baby X by Kira Peikoff With a vivid imagining of the future, Gattaca meets Black Mirror in Kira Peikoff’s Baby X. In the near future, where advanced technology can create egg or …

Who is the 'Rural Voter'? A new book builds on old themes to create new understanding

The Daily Yonder looks at "The Rural Voter: The Politics of Place and the Disuniting of America," in which Colby College political scientists Nicholas F. Jacobs and Daniel M. Shea set out to describe what differentiates the politics of metropolitan and nonmetropolitan places.

W.E.B. Du Bois’ study ‘The Philadelphia Negro’ at 125 still explains roots of the urban Black experience – sociologist Elijah Anderson tells why it should be on more reading lists

W.E.B. Du Bois is widely known for his civil rights activism, but many sociologists argue that he has yet to receive due recognition as the founding father of American sociology. His groundbreaking study, “The Philadelphia Negro: A Social Study,” …

Betty Smith enchanted a generation of readers with ‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ − even as she groused that she hoped Williamsburg would be flattened

Eighty years ago, in the winter and spring of 1944, Brooklyn-born author Betty Smith was entering a new chapter of life. A year earlier, she was an unknown writer, negotiating with her publisher about manuscript edits and the date of publication for her first book, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Reads to Ward off the Cold

(NewsUSA) - Plowman by Charles BruckerhoffAt twelve, Stella Young and Hana Sanada, enrolled in the Stanton Academy for Humanity, discover the wartime journals of their great-grandfathers, who served …

Serial Entrepreneur Teaches Us How to Go the Distance in Business and in Life

Serial Entrepreneur Teaches Us How to Go the Distance in Business and in Life
(NewsUSA) - “Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone.”From closing multimillion-dollar licensing deals with IBM and Microsoft, to the Ironman World Championship, to ultramarathons and …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Fascinating Reads

(NewsUSA) - South of Sepharad by Eric Z. WeintraubFleeing death by the Spanish Inquisition, a Jewish doctor makes an impossible choice between home and faith, then struggles to lead his family on a …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Reads to Keep You Cozy in the Cold

(NewsUSA) - The Destination Birth by Alex Bisset Everybody has their own unique birth story. For Alex and Lauren, theirs would begin a grand adventure that would present its own twist of fate …

Books: folklore and fantasy combine in Langabi, a supernatural historical epic from Zimbabwe

In 2023, award-winning Zimbabwean author Christopher Mlalazi published a new book, Langabi: Season of the Beast . He’s the author of novels like Running with Mother (2012), Dancing with Life: Tales …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Perfect Valentines Gifts

(NewsUSA) - What Eyes Can’t See by Paulette Stout “A gripping, moving story… of love, justice, redemption.”  Midwest Book Review Barbara navigates the NYC corporate world as a …

“The Magical Place We Call School” – The Power and Perils of Education

“The Magical Place We Call School” – The Power and Perils of Education
(NewsUSA) - There is no shortage of challenges in schools today—from bullying to gun violence and beyond—yet The Magical Place We Call School by Dr. Kathleen Corley reminds us of the …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Captivating Reads

(NewsUSA) - Obesity: It’s Not What You Think It Is by Richard Fast A refreshingly simple approach to understanding the endlessly confusing world of dieting, fitness, weight loss and nutrition. …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Stories to Ward off the Winter

(NewsUSA) - Survival at Stake by Poorva JoshipuraWith science recognizing animal consciousness, intelligence, emotion and morality, we must be aware of our own moral responsibilities toward other …
More about books
BookTrib's Bites: Four Cozy Reads to Keep You Toasty this Season
(NewsUSA) - Chivalry by Patrick GirondiFrom the eccentric and riveting author/singer/CEO Patrick Girondi, an aspiring author stumbles onto a manuscript that became a bestseller. He must find the …
Provocative New Book Details Navigating Late-Life Romance from a Man’s Perspective
Provocative New Book Details Navigating Late-Life Romance from a Man’s Perspective
(NewsUSA) - Think of it as “Sex and the City” with a new twist: from HIS point of view!It’s a new book by the so-called Mr. X entitled Sex and the Sixty-Something Guy: Online Post to Bed Post, …
BookTrib’s Bites: These Four Reads are Perfect Holiday Gifts
(NewsUSA) - A Gigantic Leap: First Contact by David BrownWhat happens when a Galactic Federation of peaceful planets offers humanity a chance to join them and with it a gigantic leap into a bright …
BookTrib’s Bites: Ring in the Holidays with Four Great Reads
(NewsUSA) - Teaching in the Dark by Genet Simone“A poignant memoir of leaping to the unknown on so many fronts…A book that will animate your mind for days after you finish it,” says one Amazon …
BookTrib's Bites: Cap off the Year With These Captivating Stories
(NewsUSA) - Bradford’s Walk by Denis O’NeillIn this comforting narrative, Bradford, an irrepressible brown dog, delights all who join him on his daily walk through the beckoning Connecticut …
BookTrib's Bites: Curl Up With These Cozy Reads
(NewsUSA) - A Winter by the Sea by Julie Klassen Return to the Devonshire coast In this latest book in the On Devonshire Shores series with the Summers sisters, where loyalties are tested, secrets …
Killer in a Winter Wonderland: Latest in Cozy Mystery Series Takes on Holiday Aura
Killer in a Winter Wonderland: Latest in Cozy Mystery Series Takes on Holiday Aura
(NewsUSA) - Holidays are fickle things — often good, but sometimes not so good. It’s December in the quirky town of Cardigan, MD, and Rosalie Hart has been thrown several curve balls.For one, …
A fascinating new novel about Nazis hiding in post-war South America is a great summer read.
Summer Reading
(NAPSI)—A daring new novel called SOLIMEOS by Rhoda Lerman, a critically-acclaimed author who passed away in 2015, imagines what life might have been like for Nazi officers and their families in …
The winning art entitled “Wyvern Crucible” by Tom Wood graces the cover of L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 39.
Fantastic Ideas Can Win Fantastic Prizes
(NAPSI)—The newest and most exciting voices of science fiction and fantasy have been found by the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests, for nearly four decades. …
Martin Sneider
An Intense New Novel About Family, Fashion, Business, and Books
(NAPSI)­­—A fourth-generation retailer, author Martin Sneider started as a shoe salesman and rose to president, co-CEO, and chief merchant of the St. Louis conglomerate Edison Brothers Stores, …
How We Have Fallen Short in Teaching Literacy -- And What To Do About It
(NewsUSA) - This may be difficult to read, but did you know:In the last 15 years, 15 million students graduated from high schools testing below the basic reading level.One in five college students …
A new book by Gene Heil offers a unique way of looking at—and dealing with—race relations in America today.
A Perspective On Race And Religion
(NAPSI)—Do you contribute to racial unity or disunity? That’s the focus of a new book, which offers a surprising perspective on race relations in America today, and offers suggestions to improve …
Humorous, Poetic & Allegorical Tale Reminiscent of Dante’s Inferno
(NewsUSA) - Theatrical essence, we know, relies upon a shared experience of space and time. How else does one describe the crescendo between the stage and stalls during a curtain call?In Presence, …
Twin Sisters at the Core of Dark Coming-of-Age Psycho Thriller By Debut Author
Twin Sisters at the Core of Dark Coming-of-Age Psycho Thriller By Debut Author
(NewsUSA) - Most good thriller novels keep readers guessing until the end. Then there are some that cause jaws to drop.TKO Rogue has launched debut author Janet Porter’s intriguing, intricate and …
BookTrib’s Bites: Some Tasty Morsels in Assorted Genres
(NewsUSA) -  The House at the End of the World by Dean KoontzSoon no one on Earth will have a place to hide in this novel about fears known and unknown by #1 NYTimes bestselling master of …

BookTrib’s Bites: Diverse Titles Sure to Hold Your Interest

(NewsUSA) -  The Violin Thief by Genie Higbee: A startling coming-of-age tale that twines magical realism with musical history and legend.It’s 1941. A wondrous violin is charming …

BookTrib’s Bites: True Crime Inspirations, Dystopian Gem, Making Great Factories

(NewsUSA) -  Reef Road by Deborah Goodrich RoyceWhen a severed hand washes ashore in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach, FL, the lives of two women—a lonely writer obsessed with the unsolved …

BookTrib’s Bites: Epic Stories, Iconic Events and Personalities

(NewsUSA) -  “Battlefield Earth, Expanded 21st Century Edition” by L. Ron Hubbard: It’s the year 3,000, a thousand years after an alien invasion nearly exterminated …

Podcasts about Books, Authors & Reading
Click to Listen

Stories about short stories

Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich …

Click to Listen

Interviews with authors

The Penguin Podcast is a fortnightly interview series where we speak to authors about what drives them: from where, how and why they write, to their inspirations, aspirations, and …

Click to Listen

Revisit older books

The literary podcast presented by John Mitchinson and Andy Miller. Brought to you by Unbound. Visit www.backlisted.fm

© Copyright 2024 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions