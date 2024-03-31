It’s an inspiring story that transcends athletic performance. And its been a. largely untold one that a local author has worked hard to correct. The Tigerbelles: Olympic Legends from …
A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including a crafting workshop using stamps and watercolors to create a puzzle purse and storytelling time. Check it out.
(NewsUSA) - The Violin Thief by Genie Higbee: A startling coming-of-age tale that twines magical realism with musical history and legend.It’s 1941. A wondrous violin is charming …
(NewsUSA) - Reef Road by Deborah Goodrich RoyceWhen a severed hand washes ashore in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach, FL, the lives of two women—a lonely writer obsessed with the unsolved …
(NewsUSA) - “Battlefield Earth, Expanded 21st Century Edition” by L. Ron Hubbard: It’s the year 3,000, a thousand years after an alien invasion nearly exterminated …
Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich …
The Penguin Podcast is a fortnightly interview series where we speak to authors about what drives them: from where, how and why they write, to their inspirations, aspirations, and …
The literary podcast presented by John Mitchinson and Andy Miller. Brought to you by Unbound. Visit www.backlisted.fm