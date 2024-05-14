Beverly’s Stephanie Vanderbilt Named Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year

Posted Tuesday, May 14, 2024 7:11 pm

Stephanie Vanderbilt, owner of Coastal Windows & Exteriors in Beverly has been named the 2024 Small Business Person of the Year for Massachusetts by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

On Small Business Week, celebrated last week, the SBA shines a spotlight on our nation’s over 33 million small businesses during this time period. Vanderbilt was selected for this award for her resilience, ingenuity, and creativity in owning and operating a small exterior remodeling business.

“From a small office above a warehouse — to a retail storefront in downtown Beverly with over 35 employees today, Stephanie built a thriving business that grew tremendously through the pan-demic home renovation boom,” said SBA District Director Robert Nelson. “Today with over 35 employees, Coastal Windows & Exteriors has demonstrated impressive growth in job creation year-after-year and also gives back to the community through initiatives such as Roofs for Heroes to support veterans. I wanted to congratulate you as this is a very big deal and I am so honored we will be recognizing you and the businesses with our top award.”

Coastal Windows & Exteriors is a woman-owned, home renovation company located in Beverly, MA, specializing in windows, vinyl and James Hardie siding, roofing, and doors. A former teacher for the deaf, Stephanie and her husband David started the business together in 2010 selling and installing windows and within months, expanding to all areas of home remodeling.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as the Small Business Person of the Year for Massachu-setts,” said Stephanie. “From our humble beginnings above a warehouse to a flagship storefront, we've not only adapted and expanded but also integrated sustainable practices and committed ourselves to giving back to our community.”

Vanderbilt is active within women and trade organizations in her industry including, National Women in Roofing, Women’s Business League, Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston, Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts, Beverly Chamber Power of Women Committee and The National Association of Home Builders Professional Women in Building Council. She was nominated Women Business of the Year by Merrimack Valley Cham-ber and ranks as #1 Woman in Business in New England with Inc 5000.

Coastal Windows & Exteriors gives back to a number of charitable causes that supports local communities, including Beverly Bootstraps and Open Door in Gloucester, local food pantries where the company has donated over 3,000 pounds of food, including turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Vanderbilt will be honored at the SBA Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Monday April 29, 2024 and at the annual National Small Business Week Massachusetts Awards Ceremony last week.