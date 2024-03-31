Outdoors

3 ways to use the solar eclipse to brighten your child’s knowledge of science

In no case should a child look directly at the solar eclipse, but there are special eclipse glasses. Anadolu via Getty Images When the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth on April 8, 2024, it …

How safe are your solar eclipse glasses? Cheap fakes from online marketplaces pose a threat, supply-chain experts say

Americans from Maine to Texas are set for a rare treat on April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S. …

For centuries, owls were considered to bring bad luck in many cultures as well as in the US, but the outpouring of grief in New York over Flaco shows how times have changed

There has been an outpouring of grief in New York City ever since the beloved Eurasian eagle-owl Flaco died on Feb. 23, 2024, after striking a building. …

Maximize family fun: 4 ways to elevate your camping

(BPT) - Spending time together as a family in the great outdoors provides ample opportunities to create treasured memories. Out in nature, you can unwind and discover the world’s natural …
Read more.

The 10 cities with the best and worst public park access

ConsumerAffairs analyzed data from the Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit that promotes access to the outdoors, to rank the 10 best and worst cities in the U.S. in terms of their access to parks.
Read more.

5 national parks with the most EV charging stations

The General ranked the five national parks with the most electric vehicle charging stations using data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center.
Read more.
Outdoor adventures and information
Podcast

All about thru-hiking

Backpacker Radio is a podcast all about thru-hiking. Topics include hiking news, trail culture, interviews, gear, advice, and all you can eat buffets.

Podcast

Exploring rural America

The Bear Grease Podcast with host Clay Newcomb delivers compelling storytelling through documentary-style episodes exploring the culture, traditions, and history of rural America.

Podcast

Outside storytelling

Outside’s longstanding literary storytelling tradition comes to life in audio with features that will both entertain and inform listeners. We launched in March 2016 with our first series, …

© Copyright 2024 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions