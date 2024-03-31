Just about everything falls apart at some point

Not all at once, but with use and years, parts fail.   Whether it’s a car, a dishwasher, or our bodies, time takes its toll.   What are we to do with that nugget of reality? In …

Essex Senior Living | Feb 9

The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of fantastic events and trips for seniors.   For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the Essex COA Office at 978-768-7932 or …

Sickness is everywhere… How do we stay healthy?

Viral and bacterial infections are rampant and are responsible for spiking emergency room visits and hospital admissions.   Our vaccines and disease-acquired immunity are not protecting us as we …

The Best Holiday Gift

Want to know what one of the best Holiday gifts you can give your loved ones this year? It’s not what you think. It’s not an all-expense paid Viking River Cruise, although I’m …

Time to head South? Maybe not.

What a relief not to have worried about Mom and Dad during the winter months; no slipping on ice, driving in snow, frozen pipes, furnace failures, or snow removal.  They enjoyed winter outdoor …

I’m Suffering Inside. The pot on the stove is boiling over.

Here we are in a new age of Egyptian plagues. War. Gun violence. Natural disasters. Political absurdity. What’s next? People are suffering. What can I do in real time? How do I personally …

I’m SO Overwhelmed…

Are you spinning plates of spaghetti over your head?   Are you in the sandwich generation, caring for children, parents, or other aging loved ones?   It has been manageable …

Pets and People_blindness.jpg
Causes of Blindness in Dogs and Cats
  If you notice your pet is disoriented, bumping into objects, and struggling to find food and toys, these all may be signs of blindness.  There are many potential causes of blindness in dogs …
Senior Living in Essex
Senior Living in Essex

The Essex COA offers a variety of events and trips for seniors.  For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the Essex COA Office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 …
Senior Highlights | August 18
There's a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks.  Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please …
Senior Highlights | August 11
There's a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks.  Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please …
B/W elderly man comforts woman
Aberdeen: Is Dad’s Memory Loss… Normal?
Dementia is a term that refers to a group of diseases causing brain dysfunction.  The four most common forms are (in order of prevalence): Alzheimer’s Disease, Vascular Dementia, Lewy Body …
Senior Highlights | August 4
There's a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks.  Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please …
Assisted Living Elderly Woman
Independent Living v. Assisted Living ... How to Think About It
In my frequent conversations with clients and families, I find (in all honesty) a great deal of misunderstanding about what constitutes Independent Living vs. Assisted Living, which most communities …
Senior Highlights | July 28
  There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks.  Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please …

TD Bank outlines four key aspects of choosing a Medicare plan to help you navigate the complexities of the program. 

Top 10 states with the healthiest seniors

SmartAsset ranked all states (except for Florida, for which data was not available) on health metrics across the population aged 65 and older, including obesity, smoking, arthritis, mental distress, disability status, and more, to find where seniors are healthiest.

3 ways to plan for a satisfying and successful retirement

Wealth Enhancement Group outlines three ways to get the most out of retirement.

7 common and not-so-common health care costs retirees should know about

TD Bank breaks down 7 common and not-so-common health care costs retirees should be aware of.

Seniors in these states have the highest Alzheimer's rates

Stacker mapped states by the share of the 65+ population estimated to have Alzheimer's disease, using data released by the Alzheimer's Association.

Good food, good community: The value of the Senior Nutrition Program

(BPT) - Since 1974, the Senior Nutrition Program has served healthy meals to millions of older adults at risk of hunger and malnutrition. Learn more about the benefits of this program, which serves …

Five tips to help reduce health care costs

(BPT) - Do you fully understand what your doctor tells you during a checkup? If you don’t, you’re not alone.A recent UnitedHealthcare study found that two out of three people don't …

How Volunteering Can Help Older Adults Combat Loneliness

(Family Features) The bonds found in friendships and other relationships are an important factor in health and wellness - even science says so. As people age, the risks of isolation increase.

Age matters: Embracing the value of growing older

(BPT) - You don't have to look too far to see the proliferation of positivity campaigns in our society today. Diversity and inclusion, coupled with the message of "you're perfect just as you are," …

Pacemaker powered by light eliminates need for batteries and allows the heart to function more naturally − new research

By harnessing light, my colleagues and I designed a wireless, ultrathin pacemaker that operates like a solar panel. This design not only eliminates the need for batteries but also minimizes disruptions to the heart’s natural function by molding to its contours. …

You may be eligible for additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(BPT) - As COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, it has become apparent that the virus is here to stay, and that getting infected is possible year-round.Staying up to date with your …

Pack Your Bags: Four Ways to Save on Spring Getaways

(BPT) - The verdict is in, Punxsutawney Phil said spring is early this year — and that means it’s time to start planning for spring travel. While the goal of most trips is to relax, …

Don't let shingles interrupt your ability to thrive - learn more about your risk

(BPT) - In 2020, Cassandra was making the most out of her full, busy life. At age 60, her active social calendar included spending plenty of time with friends and family, especially her three grown …

Combatting Loneliness in Older Adults

(Family Features) The bonds found in friendships and other relationships are an important factor in health and wellness - even science says so. As people age, the risks of isolation increase.

Easy Ideas to Stretch Your Retirement Budget: Ways seniors can save on enjoyable activities

(Family Features) You probably already know staying active is essential for aging with grace, so instead of letting limited funds keep you at home, explore some ways you can enjoy your leisure time without breaking the bank.
More multiple myeloma patients eligible for stem cell transplantation
(BPT) - Article is sponsored and developed by BioLineRx USA, Inc.Receiving a cancer diagnosis is overwhelming. There is a lot to learn while navigating numerous emotions. It’s always important …
Phony Investment “Opportunities” Can Cost You Big, Say U.S. Postal Inspectors
(NAPSI)—Huge returns and little to no risk? Who wouldn’t want an investment opportunity like that? If you receive a pitch by phone, mail or email that makes such incredible financial promises as …
ProExpo Hosts Free Event to Promote Health and Wellness for Seniors in Las Vegas
(Michael Galavia, NewsUSA Reporter) - ProExpo Free Community Events will be organizing a LivingWell Senior Expo - Durango Hills YMCA - Friday, March 29, 202 from 10:00am -1:00 pm at Durango Hills …
Celebrating Women Veterans: 5 meaningful ways to pay tribute
(Family Features) Veterans play an important role in U.S. history. Today, women comprise 11% of the veteran population. You can honor women veterans in your community with simple acts of appreciation like these.
How Medicare Advantage addresses the social drivers of health
(BPT) - As a health care navigator at UnitedHealthcare, John wears many hats. Some days are spent helping members locate physicians in their area or better understanding their benefits, while others …
What retina specialists want you to know about AMD to save sight
(BPT) - You may know that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) can lead to vision loss and that the condition is often diagnosed in older people, but did you know there are two types of AMD? And, …
Do you have high cholesterol? You may be able to join a clinical research study.

(BPT) - Sponsored by MerckMany people struggle to lower their cholesterol, even though there are medicines available that can help lower LDL-C (the “bad” cholesterol).High cholesterol, if …

Living with untreated sleep apnea? Clinical trial needs participants for a new study

(BPT) - If you are one of the more than 35 million Americans who are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), you already know how disruptive it can be to your life. While OSA is one of the …

How one patient with multiple myeloma and his caregiver navigated stem cell transplant

(BPT) - Article is sponsored and developed by BioLineRx USA, Inc.Mike led an active life. For years, he had attended outdoor exercise classes, played pickleball, biked, hiked and went on daily walks …

3 Important Things to Think About During Open Enrollment Season — and Beyond

(BPT) - It's that time of year again — time to assess some important life maintenance duties to prepare for the year ahead, starting with your annual health care benefits review for both you …
A provider of high-quality primary care and value-based care programs for senior living organizations works with state and local officials, healthcare stakeholders and facility operators in Iowa, to improve post-acute and long-term care for the state’s aging population.

Improved Post-Acute and Long-Term Care for Iowa’s Seniors

(NAPS)—Long-term care access and delivery has been a challenge in Iowa for years, with the pandemic hitting the state particularly hard, resulting in spiraling staffing shortages and facility …

3 Ways to Support Veterans in Your Community

(Family Features) As a group, United States military veterans have played an important role in protecting the rights and freedoms enjoyed today.
