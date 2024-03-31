Curious Kids

How do airplanes fly? An aerospace engineer explains the physics of flight

U.S. airlines carry more than 800 million passengers per year. Lasha Kilasonia/iStock via Getty Images Plus Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If …

Why do trees need sunlight? An environmental scientist explains photosynthesis

Trees need sunlight for the same reason you need food. The energy from the Sun’s rays is a crucial ingredient in how plants make their own food that helps them power all their cells.

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Doing this during your pregnancy can help protect both you AND your baby

(BPT) - Many pregnant people are focused on protecting the health of themselves and their babies by seeking out trusted healthcare providers and activating support networks of friends and family. One …

Teens’ Sleep Health and Mental Health are Strongly Connected

(BPT) - The teenage years are a critical period of development to prepare young people to be at their best and thrive in multiple facets of their lives. Getting enough quality sleep plays a big part …

Students with disabilities are referred to law enforcement twice as often as their peers

Marker Learning used data from the NCES Civil Rights Data Collection to illustrate the disproportionate way schools and police punish children with learning disabilities.

Finding Your Strength While Living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

(BPT) - LaQuilla Harris, a devoted mother, grandmother and retired property manager, led a healthy and active lifestyle for many years before her world gradually began to turn upside down.Over the …

Screening resources for type 1 diabetes

(BPT) - Sponsored by SanofiGrace Cochran — who is a registered nurse (RN) in an Intensive Care Unit — and Raquel Baron — who is the CEO of a company that provides resources for …

Three teaching tips from a top pre-K educator

The Hechinger Report spoke with Berol Dewdney, Maryland's 2023 teacher of the year, about how she spends time building routines and connections.

Overscheduling kids' lives is directly associated with depression and anxiety, a new study finds

The Hechinger Report looks at a recently published data analysis that finds a link between the overscheduling of children and the onset of anxiety and depression.
Jump start the spring season by getting vaccinated against this potentially serious lung disease
(BPT) - Spring is the season of new beginnings — a time when we can finally get back outside and enjoy nature as we watch the world around us transition out of winter. While there are many …
Tips to savor springtime and reflect on life’s important memories
(NewsUSA) - Spring is here, with milder weather, more hours of daylight, and many opportunities to gather with family and friends. Spring is the perfect time to savor life’s sweetness — not …
Discover 5 affordable ways to make the most of summer
(BPT) - Summer is just around the corner! With the kids out of school, it's the perfect time to plan a trip or two and spend quality time together as a family. However, family vacations can get …
Create a Quiet Luxury Capsule Wardrobe for Your Child
(BPT) - While minimalist dressing isn’t an entirely new trend, the term “quiet luxury” was popularized in 2023 and inspired by a timelessly chic approach to fashion. This timeless …
Help Toys for Tots Turn the Page on Poverty for Children in Need
(NewsUSA) - Literacy is the foundation for success in life, but many children across the United States lack access to age-appropriate books. That is why the Marine Toys for Tots Literacy Program is …
