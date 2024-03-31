20 metro areas with the most income and work opportunities for HVAC technicians

HVAC Gnome ranked 2024's best metro areas offering the most training and income opportunities for current and aspiring HVAC technicians.

3 ways to use the solar eclipse to brighten your child’s knowledge of science

In no case should a child look directly at the solar eclipse, but there are special eclipse glasses. Anadolu via Getty Images When the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth on April 8, 2024, it …

I’ve captained ships into tight ports like Baltimore, and this is how captains like me work with harbor pilots to avoid deadly collisions

The Conversation’s senior politics and democracy editor, Naomi Schalit, spoke with Captain Allan Post, a veteran ship’s officer, about the role a ship pilot plays in bringing a large ship in and out of a harbor. …

Donald Trump falsely claims migrants are displacing NYC students in spite of empty seats in city schools

Chalkbeat reports on Donald Trump's false claims against migrants in New York's city schools.
Fewer people are enrolling in RN-to-BSN programs. Here's what that means for the future of nursing.
Vivian Health examined data from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to see what's behind the decline in nursing school enrollment.
States with the highest rates of teacher attrition
Where are teachers leaving classrooms at the highest rates? HeyTutor analyzed data from NCES and the RAND Corporation to find out.
The SAT is going digital. Here's what to know.
Chalkbeat looks at the new digital SAT exam: shorter reading sections, fewer questions and sections that adapt to each student's performance.
As fewer students seek teaching degrees, universities close undergraduate programs
TeacherCertification.com used data from the National Center for Education Statistics to examine why fewer students want undergrad education degrees.
The top reasons teachers give for leaving their jobs
HeyTutor analyzed teacher attrition data from the National Center for Education Statistics to shed light on how teachers feel about leaving their jobs.
20 of the highest-paying cities for travel nurses
Vivian Health analyzed its proprietary data to find the 20 cities where travel nurses earn the most.
Thousands of schools at risk of closing due to enrollment loss: An exclusive report
An exclusive report from The 74 finds that school districts from Philadelphia to Los Angeles have large numbers of schools that lost at least 20% of their students during the pandemic and are in danger of closure.
Are most employers tracking diversity in hiring and recruitment?
Revelo analyzed how employers are tracking diversity, equity, and inclusion using data from SHRM, Harvard Business Review, and news reports.
Who's counting? A glimpse into the world of math teachers
Study.com examines the demographics of math teachers today and what may be driving the national teacher shortage.

100% of Latino Grads Start Trades Careers With Centro Educativo Latino's Workforce Development Program

(NewsUSA) - Development ProgramNew Partnership Offers HVAC Training in SpanishThe US Census Bureau reports that approximately 20% of the US population is Hispanic and the US Bureau of Labor …

School Choice is the "New Normal"

(NewsUSA) - What do parents really think about school choice in 2024? A new survey by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation sheds light on what they're thinking, and looking for, as …

The Rise of Microschooling and Educational Innovation in America

(NewsUSA) - Every child has potential, and all children deserve the opportunity to learn, thrive, succeed, and pursue their dreams. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s students are …

Buy American-Sourced Products to Support U.S. Farmers

(BPT) - The U.S. Farmed™ certification was developed by American Farmland Trust (AFT), a national nonprofit that helps to keep farmers on their land, to strengthen U.S. agriculture and show …

Advancing your skills to stand out in today’s job market

(BPT) - By Andréa Backman, President of Strayer UniversityYou’ve probably heard a lot about “the skills gap”—the disparity between the skills an employer expects their …

Forging a Path: Women Welders

Six of the 94 female welding students at Texas State Technical College who are about to enter the primarily male-dominated industry of welding. (Photo courtesy of TSTC.)
(NAPSI)—“It is not for the faint of heart,” Erica Bridges said.   Bridges is a Welding Technology student at Texas State Technical College (TSTC). She was referring to her field of study …

U.S. colleges that have employed the most Nobel Prize-winning professors

Study.com identified the 10 universities that have employed the most Nobel Prize winners across the United States since the inaugural award in 1901.

How worried are workers about AI?

Wysa visualized American Psychological Association data to illustrate the toll AI developments are already taking on workers' health.

How high school grades have inflated since 2010

HeyTutor used data from ACT Inc., which administers the eponymous exam, to track how grades in American high schools have inflated since 2010.

(BPT) - Each March, AmeriCorps celebrates the work of its members and volunteers through AmeriCorps Week. In 2024, there is even more reason to celebrate as AmeriCorps marks its 30th anniversary.From …
