Marianne Smith Elected to Massachusetts Bankers Association Board

Posted Wednesday, May 15, 2024 9:07 am

Cape Ann Savings Bank President Marianne Smith has been elected to the 20-member Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association.

Smith is the first female president of the 178-year-old community bank, and the MBA made its announcement following its May Annual Meeting.

“As a dynamic industry, it is essential that the Association have perspectives of banking leaders like Marianne who provide expertise and experience that enable us to achieve our priorities of providing exceptional resources, advocacy and thought leadership for our members, strengthening them as they serve their clients and communities, according to MBA’s President and CEO Kathleen Murphy. “The market knowledge that Marianne brings enables the Association to anticipate and respond to emerging banking needs and trends that help our members as they serve a very large consumer and business footprint across the Commonwealth.”

Founded in 1905, the MBA is the only Association representing FDIC-insured community, regional and nationwide banks serving consumer and business clients across the Commonwealth.

“I am pleased to be elected to the Board of Directors for our industry’s Association, which has stood the test of time since its founding 120 years ago,” said Smith. “This role is a way for me to give back, while being part of a talented collaboration of industry leaders which will further strengthen Cape Ann Savings Bank and the industry as a whole.”