Artist Carmela Martin Showing in Gloucester

Posted Wednesday, May 1, 2024 5:31 pm

BankGloucester

160 Main St.

Gloucester, MA 01930

View larger map

Gloucester-based artist Carmela Martin’s paintings will be featured through June 28 in the Main Street lobby exhibit space of BankGloucester.

A reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, giving the public an opportunity to view the artwork and at which guests will have a chance to meet the artist and ask questions while enjoying some light refreshments.

Carmela Martin was born in Connecticut and received her B.A. in Psychology from Connecticut College. Her interest in drawing and painting began in childhood, was pursued sporadically while raising a family and serving in many volunteer positions, and finally became a focus of her life in 2006. She has taken courses at Montserrat College of Art and studied with many gifted and renowned artists from the North Shore and beyond. Her paintings are in private and corporate collections in the U.S. and abroad.

Martin is an artist member of the North Shore Arts Association where she served a term on the Board of Directors. She is also an artist member of the National Association of Women Artists, and of its Massachusetts chapter, of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, the Experimental Group at RAA&M, the Newburyport Art Association and Rocky Neck Art Colony.

Carmela Martin Paintings

Through June 28

BankGloucester | 160 Main St., Gloucester

$ free