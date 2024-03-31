Policies for posting to this site

By posting information to this web site, you agree to the following terms and any subsequent modifications. These terms may be revised from time to time by updating this posting, with the new terms taking effect on the date of posting.

Registration

Access to some content, services and features on this web site, we may require users to register and become registered users. Registration requires you to provide certain information, such as your name, e-mail address, street address or age. Please see our Privacy Policy, if posted on this web site, for information on this web site's information gathering and how we intend to use and share any information we collect.

If you register, you accept responsibility for all activities that occur under your account. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and for restricting access to your computer so others may not access this web site using your username or account in whole or in part. We reserve the right to terminate your registration and deny access to the site to any person who violates our terms.

Contributing content

All users are encouraged to contribute information, pictures or video. Content may be reviewed before or after being submitted or posted. Contributions should adhere to the following:

1. You agree not knowingly submit any false, defamatory, abusive, obscene, threatening, racially offensive, sexually explicit or illegal material to the Web site.

2. In posting comments on the contributions of others, you agree not to harass other participants.

3. You may not submit information that is libelous or defamatory or that discloses private or personal matters concerning any person.

4. You may not post information or links that are obscene or pornographic.

5. You may not contribute information, pictures or video that violate the property rights of others, including unauthorized copyrighted test, images or programs, trade secrets or other confidential proprietary information, and trademarks or service marks used in an infringing fashion.

6. Contributions promoting commercial events, pricing or advertise businesses may not be approved for publication.

7. You assert that the information, pictures and video you contribute are your own, are licensed to be uploaded and downloaded by other participants, are in the public domain, or are otherwise free of copyright or other restrictions. You also grant this web site and its proprietors an irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free license to redistribute or republish the information in any medium or form.

Use of your contributed content

For all user content provided to or placed on this web site, you grant the proprietor, its parents, affiliates and related entities, including without limitation, a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right and license to use, copy, modify, display, archive, store, distribute, reproduce and create derivative works from the User Content, in any form, media, software or technology of any kind now existing or developed in the future. Without limiting the generality of the previous sentence, you authorize this web site to share the User Content across all affiliated Web sites, newspapers, broadcasts, and other media platforms, to include the User Content in a searchable format accessible by users of this web site, to place advertisements in close proximity to such User Content, and to use your name and any other information in connection with its use of the material you provide. You also grant the right to use any material, information, ideas, concepts, know-how or techniques contained in any communication you send to us for any purpose whatsoever, including but not limited to developing, manufacturing and marketing products using such information and/or User Content. All rights in this paragraph are granted without the need for compensation of any sort to you.

By posting content or otherwise providing information on this web site, you do so with the understanding no additional consideration of any sort will be provided to you, and you are waiving any claim against this web site and its parent, affiliates and related entities regarding the use of User Content, materials and/or ideas.

User content removal

You acknowledge that this web site and/or its designees shall have the right (but not the obligation), in their sole discretion, to move, remove, or block any User Content for any reason, including without limitation that such User Content violates the Terms of Service or is otherwise objectionable.

Your use of user-contributed content

This web site does not endorse and is not responsible for any statement, opinion, advice given or made in user-contributed content. Your use of the user-contributed content is at your own risk.