Lifestyle

The truth behind 5 unconventional self-care rituals that have gone viral on TikTok
A rare total solar eclipse is coming on April 8. Here's what it means for your astrological sign
An astrologist and rideshare driver shares astrology readings with Lyft in advance of the April 8 solar eclipse.
Headed to see the solar eclipse? Grab a bite at these favorite spots along the path of totality
Lyft analyzed data on rides to recommend places to eat along the path of totality during the solar eclipse on April 8.
The environmental impact of smartphones—and what the industry is doing to make them more sustainable
Using reports and memos, Visible partnered with Stacker and looked into the environmental impact of smartphones and how the industry is looking to be more sustainable.
5 of the rarest astronomical events—and when you'll next see them
Stacker consulted scientific articles and news reports to find out about five of the rarest astronomical events and when they'll next occur.
The latest 2024 state ballot measures — 16 new measures certified in March
Ballotpedia provides an update on the latest certified statewide ballot measures.
Lifestyle stories from the web

The FDA doesn't test dietary supplements before they hit the shelves. Here's what you need to know.

Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to explain how the FDA regulates drugs and dietary supplements differently, and how to find safe and effective supplements.

Marine Toys for Tots is Honored with Humanitarian Award

Marine Toys for Tots is Honored with Humanitarian Award

(NewsUSA) - Thanks to the ongoing support of the American public, the Marine Toys for Tots Program was honored to receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award at the 26th Annual CBS Family Film and TV …

Know as They Grow: How birth defects affect each stage of life

(Family Features) Birth defects, structural changes that affect one or more parts of the body, are the leading cause of infant mortality. To help improve the lives of people living with birth defects, consider this information.

Doing this during your pregnancy can help protect both you AND your baby
(BPT) - Many pregnant people are focused on protecting the health of themselves and their babies by seeking out trusted healthcare providers and activating support networks of friends and family. One …
Teens’ Sleep Health and Mental Health are Strongly Connected
(BPT) - The teenage years are a critical period of development to prepare young people to be at their best and thrive in multiple facets of their lives. Getting enough quality sleep plays a big part …
Finding Your Strength While Living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)
(BPT) - LaQuilla Harris, a devoted mother, grandmother and retired property manager, led a healthy and active lifestyle for many years before her world gradually began to turn upside down.Over the …
Screening resources for type 1 diabetes
(BPT) - Sponsored by SanofiGrace Cochran — who is a registered nurse (RN) in an Intensive Care Unit — and Raquel Baron — who is the CEO of a company that provides resources for …
Jump start the spring season by getting vaccinated against this potentially serious lung disease
(BPT) - Spring is the season of new beginnings — a time when we can finally get back outside and enjoy nature as we watch the world around us transition out of winter. While there are many …
More Lifestyle coverage

Decorate Your Way to a Festive St. Patrick's Day

(Family Features) Pairing Shepherd's pie and potato soup with green pints and Irish delights are surefire signs of St. Patrick's Day celebrations. A few seasonal touches are all it takes to complement a menu of corned beef and cabbage.

Extreme Weather Prep

(Family Features) As one season gives way to another, fluctuating temperatures can lead to extreme weather that puts your personal safety and property at risk.

Be prepared: How to be ready for the morning after

(BPT) - There are a few hard truths in life — traffic is always worse when you're late, you'll never find that missing sock and accidents happen when you least expect them, including in your …

These were the biggest sources of stress for Americans last year

Wysa looked at survey data from the American Psychological Association to see which issues are creating the most stress for Americans.

Working on your financial progress? Here are 5 tips you can start implementing today, including one that might surprise you

(BPT) - What does financial progress look like to you? Whether you are working to put money away for a big-ticket item or trying to keep up with your utility bills, making financial progress can …

What Nobody Tells You About Recovering from Breast Cancer

(BPT) - Pain. Fatigue. Scars. Depression. These are side effects we often hear about and associate with life-saving mastectomy surgeries. But did you know that total or partial chest numbness is a …

 25 of the best places to see the solar eclipse across the US
Stacker compiled a list of ideal places to view the total solar eclipse using data from the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies.
Why most Americans who need substance use disorder treatment don't get it
Counseling Schools analyzed the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to highlight the most common barriers to care for adults seeking substance abuse treatment.
Does your heart beat faster when you stand or sit up? Learn the symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome
Guava Health explains the symptoms and effects of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.
Low pay, understaffed shifts, and dangerous conditions: New data shows a worsening prison staffing shortage crisis
The Marshall Project looks at how poor working conditions, long work days and violence lead prison staff to quit, causing wide-ranging consequences for employees and incarcerated people.
Big-rig parking shortage across the US spells juggernaut problems
Truck Parking Club used DOT data to explore the severity of the truck parking shortage, which is endangering drivers and those around them.
© Copyright 2024 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions