Cape Ann Blossoms Returns to Cape Ann Museum May 4

Editorial Staff
Just in time for the beginning of spring, Gloucester's Cape Ann Museum is bringing back its popular Cape Ann Blossoms event on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Floral designers from the North Shore will bring art to life through eye-catching arrangements inspired by artworks around the museum.
Cape Ann Blossoms will open with a ticketed preview party on Friday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The party will include light fare, festive drinks, and a chance to see the inspired floral compositions located throughout the Museum galleries.
“Cape Ann Blossoms is a weekend of spectacular floral displays that highlight the relationship between art and our natural world,” says Oliver Barker, Director of the Cape Ann Museum. “Visitors are dazzled each year by the breadth of floral compositions crafted by talented local designers’ responses to works of art from the Museum’s collection. Whether you are an art lover, a keen gardener or someone looking to be inspired, Cape Ann Blossoms is a must-attend event.”
The designers and garden clubs participating include:
- Cape Ann Garden Club represented by Pat Plevisani and Christina Cunningham
- Celia's Flower Studio represented by Celia Gibson
- Danvers Garden Club represented by Nancy Walke
- Danvers Garden Club represented by Stacy Giggie
- Essex County Horticulture Organization represented by John Archer
- Farm and Son represented by Jeffrey Pratt
- Floralscapes by Maureen represented by Maureen Duncan
- Generous Gardeners represented by Leslie Pope and Mary Ethel Stack
- Gordon Florist and Greenhouse represented by Cindy Gordon and Leandro Gomez
- Hamilton Wenham Garden Club represented by Pat Fleming
- Helios Floral represented by Keelia Otten
- Luna Moss represented by Amy Sadler
- Isabella Natti (10 years old, made the arrangement in the lobby in 2023)
- Newburyport Horticultural Society, represented by Janet Collett
- North Shore Garden Club represented by Catherine Ebling and Helen Gleanzer
- Posy Florals represented by Britt von Decker
- Reading Garden Club represented by Rosemarie Rose
- Rockport Garden Club represented by Eileen Saunders
- Sage Floral Studio represented by Gina Russo and Beth Genovese
- Cape Ann Artisans represented by Beth Williams and Pam Stratton
- Designers from Cape Ann Artisans