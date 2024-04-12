Cape Ann Blossoms Returns to Cape Ann Museum May 4

Posted Friday, April 12, 2024 3:47 pm

Just in time for the beginning of spring, Gloucester's Cape Ann Museum is bringing back its popular Cape Ann Blossoms event on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Floral designers from the North Shore will bring art to life through eye-catching arrangements inspired by artworks around the museum.

Cape Ann Blossoms will open with a ticketed preview party on Friday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The party will include light fare, festive drinks, and a chance to see the inspired floral compositions located throughout the Museum galleries.

“Cape Ann Blossoms is a weekend of spectacular floral displays that highlight the relationship between art and our natural world,” says Oliver Barker, Director of the Cape Ann Museum. “Visitors are dazzled each year by the breadth of floral compositions crafted by talented local designers’ responses to works of art from the Museum’s collection. Whether you are an art lover, a keen gardener or someone looking to be inspired, Cape Ann Blossoms is a must-attend event.”

The designers and garden clubs participating include: