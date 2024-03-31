Health

How a non-institutional response to mental health crises is possible — even in big cities
Important facts about lupus: 4 ways to protect your kidney health
(BPT) - Living with lupus for over 15 years has meant dealing with some very uncomfortable moments for Grammy award-winning singer Toni Braxton. But according to Toni, the discomfort is worth it to …
Keep an eye on your vision. Regular eye exams can help reduce your risk of glaucoma.
African Americans at Higher Risk for Eye Disease
(NAPSI)—If you think you’d know if you were losing vision to an eye disease, you might want to think again. The symptoms of glaucoma can start so slowly that you may not notice them. That’s why …
Finding her Beat: Claire’s Journey Living with AFib
(BPT) - This content is sponsored by Sanofi U.S. I’m Claire and I’m a retiree living near Orlando, Florida with my husband. Now that I’m retired, I get to spend my time doing the …
Cancer often requires more than one treatment − an oncologist explains why some patients like Kate Middleton receive both chemotherapy and surgery
Some cancer patients receive additional treatment after surgery with the goal of eliminating any remaining tumor cells. BSIP/Collection Mix: Subjects via Getty Images When Kate Middleton, the …
Health news for your family
Not having job flexibility or security can leave workers feeling depressed, anxious and hopeless
When employees don’t have control over their work schedules, it’s not just morale that suffers – mental health takes a hit too. That’s what my colleagues and I discovered in a study recently published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. …
Walk Your Way to Better Health
(Family Features) A walk is not just good for your body, it's also good for your soul. Physical activity, like walking, is one of the best ways to reduce stress and boost your mood. Consider these ways movement can benefit your body and mind.
One Patient’s Story Navigating Alzheimer’s Disease from Diagnosis to Treatment
(BPT) - For patients like Jerome, a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) can be a devastating and life-changing experience.Jerome, who lives in Florida with his wife of 27 years, Joanne, was …
4 helpful resources created for people living with epilepsy
(BPT) - For anyone living with epilepsy, the daily challenges can be immense. Seizures can occur at any time, putting people living with epilepsy at risk for accidents and other health complications, …
5 health benefits of taking GLP-1 medication
(BPT) - GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are getting major press for their ability to help people slim down. But that’s just the half of it. These groundbreaking drugs, …

Mental Health and the ALS Community

(BPT) - Sponsored by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA)Each year, an estimated 5,000-6,000 Americans are diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — also known as Lou …

Education: The Key to Unlocking a Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Diagnosis

(BPT) - Kimberly, a dedicated teacher, avid skier, poet, and mother of two, had been struggling with thyroid issues for more than 30 years. Little did she know that her passion for teaching would …
The impact of social media on the mental health of Gen Z
Many Gen Zers don't remember life before social media. Sandstone Care used McKinsey data to get a global view of its impact on their mental health.
Treatment Options to Help Overcome Knee Pain for Sports Enthusiasts
(Family Features) Millions of people experience chronic pain, with knee pain among the most common. For athletes and active adults who want to fix knee pain, consider these steps.
Lead from old paint and pipes is still a harmful and deadly hazard in millions of US homes
Lead is a potent neurotoxin that causes severe health effects such as neurological damage, organ failure and death. Widely used in products such as paint and gasoline until the late 1970s, lead …
Coverage for Obesity Care is Only Fair
(NewsUSA) - Obesity is an increasingly significant health problem in the United States, especially for women. The disease affects 1 in 3 American women, including 57% of Black women and 44% of …
Is there gender bias in mental health care? Here's what the data shows
Charlie Health examined data that highlights how gender bias affects mental health care, from treatment to access.
How much stress is too much? A psychiatrist explains the links between toxic stress and poor health − and how to get help
COVID-19 taught most people that the line between tolerable and toxic stress – defined as persistent demands that lead to disease – varies widely. But some people will age faster and die younger from toxic stressors than others. …
States where the most people are receiving substance use treatment
Ophelia mapped and analyzed the number of patients in substance use facilities per capita across the U.S., using SAMHSA survey data.
Empower Yourself with Nutrition Know-How
(Family Features) Even with hectic schedules and convenience foods readily available, it's important to incorporate habits like regular family meals and meal planning so you have a variety of better-for-you snacks and recipes on hand.
How One Woman Took Action After a Devastating Cancer Diagnosis
(BPT) - Marsha Semon was only 41 when her world turned upside down. She was a busy mom of two young children, working full time, when she began experiencing severe stomach pains.“It got to the …
Proteins in milk and blood could one day let doctors detect breast cancer earlier – and save lives
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the U.S. and is currently one of the leading causes of cancer deaths. Earlier diagnosis and treatment lead to better prognoses for breast cancer patients. …
News for a healthful life

Don't let acne get you down! See a dermatology professional

(BPT) - Acne, one of the most common skin conditions, is often uncomfortable and can negatively impact a person’s self-esteem. As with any chronic medical condition, it's a good idea to see a …

Wear contact lenses? 5 questions to discuss with your eye doctor

(BPT) - Whether you spend long hours working in front of a computer or have difficulty reading signs when driving at night, finding a contact lens may be as easy as answering five …

Debunking colonoscopy myths: The truth behind the life-saving procedure

(BPT) - Your doctor just recommended you have a colonoscopy and you’re suddenly struck with a feeling of dread. No one looks forward to having a colonoscopy, but due to numerous myths and …

Choosing the right weight management medication to best suit your health goals

(BPT) - Struggling with weight loss is a problem everyone is familiar with – either they themselves or someone close to them has faced challenges in maintaining a healthy weight. Obesity is a …

Understanding Pseudobulbar Affect in Patients Caused by Multiple Sclerosis

(BPT) - This article is sponsored by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., for which Dr. Mayer Joshua Hasbani is a paid consultant.This March is Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month and an …

Ready for wellness? 4 unexpected benefits of chiropractic care

(BPT) - A popular misconception about chiropractic care is that it's only for people with back pain. However, chiropractic treatment has the potential to treat various physical ailments. Whether …

How to make a difference when it comes to heart health

(BPT) - Did you know that every 33 seconds in the U.S., one person dies from heart disease? This is according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which also reports that while …

Keeping our promise to America’s women veterans

(BPT) - Women veterans are dying by suicide at an alarming rate. Between 2020 and 2021, suicide rates among women veterans jumped 24.1%; that’s nearly four times higher than the increase among …

Often misdiagnosed, it's time to raise awareness of the rare disease amyloidosis

(BPT) - What started as a dream trip to Hawaii became a medical turning point for Sally Cox. While snorkeling in the crystal-clear waters, she suddenly found it difficult to breathe and nearly …
