Designing a Great Room? Make it Great

Great rooms.  There are so many of us that have them.  Perhaps you have one because you own a large older home, with its elegant bones, grand rooms and high ceilings.  Or maybe your …

Some holiday decorating tips

Too much stuff?   Reign it in!   No one likes a room that feels cluttered and chaotic.   So, choose some, and save some others for something different in the years to come. Focus …

A Ghost of Christmas Past

W hen I was a kid, my mother loved Christmas.   I see now it was fitting because Carolyn liked sparkly things all year round, and she kind of lived in this world with fairy sprites and earthen …

YOURS & MINE : Holiday Traditions

There are holiday traditions in aspirational books and television shows. Then, there are the real family traditions to celebrate the holiday season. Here are some good ones shared by local familiar faces. From an annual Christmas Eve date with a book to baking countless pies, locals celebrate this season in their own ways.

Taking the “Cramp” Out of Your “Camp” 

Here in New England, Jen Coles writes, spaces and sightlines can be “wonky.” But there are some pro tips to make spaces feel great to live in.

Almost 20 years ago, my then-husband and I went to a real estate open house where I promptly fell in love with a crazy fixer-upper, writes Manchester-based interior designer Jen Coles. Learn pro tips on how to make tough layouts and spaces work.

<p>Fall Planting</p><p><em>(Courtesy Photo)</em></p>
A Beginner’s Guide to Fall Planting and Maintenance
  Spring and summer are perhaps the busiest times of year for gardeners.  However, fall also is a prime time to tend to gardens. The tree and bare root retailer Bower & Branch advises that …
<p><em>Rockport’s Paper House museum, made of more than 100,000 newspapers in the 1920s by a mechanical engineer from Sweden, still stands and is open to the public.</em></p>
All the News That’s Fit to … Build?
Right up the road, in Rockport, an under-the-radar museum is the enduring marvel of engineering, with newspapers. Visitors and residents alike are familiar with the dramatic perimeter drive around …
<p><em>Signs of BLD include puckered, distorted leaves, with dark striping between the veins. (Courtesy images)</em></p>
Beech Trees Under Threat
One of our favorite properties for a beautiful walk in Manchester-by-the-Sea is Coolidge Reservation. We are awed by this property with its scenic marshy pond and the trail that leads to the vast …
<p><em>(Photos Anna Kasabian)</em></p>
Local Gardens: Turning Your Lawn into a Flower Garden
  Last Spring (2022) we agreed the grass in our backyard needed to go.  The mowing, raking, weeding, no longer were of interest!  The lawnmower was left at the end of our driveway and was …
<p><em>Joseph Solman, Ruth Wintner - Summer Reading, oil on board, 1937, 22x20</em></p>
Joseph Solman: Overlooked Paintings at Mercury Gallery in Rockport
Joseph Solman (1909-2008) was a seminal figure in the modernist art movement that flourished in 20th century Manhattan. He drew critical praise for his expressionist paintings of people, street …
<p><em>Exploring tile design on your own can be challenging. If you do go, remember to wear your sneakers, bring a water bottle, and leave a trail of breadcrumbs. </em></p><p><em> </em></p>
At Home Now: Tile Away the Hours
As an interior designer I spend a fair amount of time in building supply stores, one of which is the tile store.  And as I chat with my sales rep and make my selections, I sometimes turn a corner …
<p class=The Breezeway, by Nancy Alimansky.Watercolor, 23.5x31"

" />
seARTS Art on the Rocks Opening Reception June 8
The Society for the Encouragement of the Arts (seARTS) proudly announces the seventeenth anniversary of its partnership with the Bass Rocks Golf Club for the Annual seARTS Art on the Rocks Program. …
Art_Deb Johnson .jpg
Essex Artist Exhibiting Work June 7 - 30 at Santander Bank, Manchester
Essex artist Deb Johnson will display her paintings at Santander Bank in Manchester from June 7 through the 30th. Deb grew up in Rockport and has lived in Essex for 46 years.  Spending summers …
Coleman_Sculpture.jpg
Sculpture Dedication of MBTS Artist McAlister "Mac" Coleman
A dedication of McAlister “Mac” Coleman’s first welded steel piece after 53 years will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4th, on the Campus of the Northfield Mount Hermon School, in Gill, …
<p>North Shore Horiticultural Society Auction 2023</p>
Success at 2023 North Shore Horiticultural Society Plant Auction
LAST THURSDAY at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, the North Shore Horiticultural Society held its popular annual plant auction.  Jo Goodwin-Rogers served as auctioneer, sharing her expertise as rich …

DIY Like a Boss: 6 Tips for Your Next Project

How to make spring cleaning your kitchen and bathroom easier

(BPT) - The sun is shining, and the weather is warming up, so you know what that means: it's spring cleaning season! When it's time to deep clean your kitchen and bathroom, you probably wish there …

How much does a home addition cost?

Rocket Loans takes factors such as project size, type of room, labor, and features into consideration to determine the cost of a home addition.
It may be easier and faster for many to enjoy a new home thanks to a combination of AI and human judgment.

AI in Homebuying: Separating Fact from Fiction

(NAPSI)—The homebuying journey has undergone a radical transformation in the digital age. Long gone are the days of sifting through stacks of paperwork, replaced by a streamlined, tech-driven …

5 Handy Ways to Jumpstart Productivity in Your Workspace

(Family Features) Designing a project workspace can take your creativity to new heights. Set up a workspace that lets you explore your passion with these tips.

Master facility repairs with these 4 expert tips

(BPT) - If you’re a facility maintenance professional, you know the challenge of juggling multiple responsibilities. Beyond daily maintenance, you’re a jack-of-all-trades called on to …

Tips to Maximize Your Outdoor Space

(BPT) - Spring is almost here! The rising temperatures serve as a reminder that it’s time to start preparing for outdoor entertaining. Whether you are looking to completely revamp your setup or …

5 Steps to Get Your Yard Ready for Spring

(Family Features) While factors like climate, soil type and grass type can all impact how your yard grows, there are a few steps you can take during the spring months to help your lawn thrive.

The house of the future will be recyclable: Introducing the first affordable, bio-based 3D-printed house
Reasons to Be Cheerful takes a closer look behind an enormous 3D printer turning natural materials into sustainable, carbon-sequestering homes.
Experts share 6 bathroom trends to look for in 2024
(BPT) - The bathroom is arguably the most frequented space in most homes. As the place where we begin and end our daily routines, this space is a vital hub for our lives. Recognizing this, an …
These US counties are most vulnerable to tornado damage
With tornado season—March to June—upon us, Roof Gnome ranked 2024's most vulnerable counties for tornado damage.
Smart Home Trends: Top Appliance Picks for 2024
(BPT) - Each year, industry leaders premiere their latest and greatest kitchen and bath products at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) — North America’s largest trade show …
Lead from old paint and pipes is still a harmful and deadly hazard in millions of US homes
Lead is a potent neurotoxin that causes severe health effects such as neurological damage, organ failure and death. Widely used in products such as paint and gasoline until the late 1970s, lead …
Debunking Common Bathroom Remodeling Misconceptions

(Family Features) Many homeowners put off upgrading essential spaces like the bathroom because they perceive the hassle or expense outweighs the benefit.

How to Build an Energy-Efficient Home

(Family Features) Sustainable architecture and materials can help ensure you rely less on limited resources while reducing the cost of operating your home.

Improve home value and safety by leveling uneven floors

(BPT) - Do you have a basement or other room with unlevel flooring? This can make the space difficult to use, plus detracts from your home's overall value. Change this problem into opportunity by …

How to maintain a healthier home on a budget

(BPT) - Living healthily remains a primary concern for many today, with homeowners looking to make home improvements with an emphasis on the health benefits of living in an environmentally friendly …

Hobby Shops and Recreational Buildings Popping Up All Over

From hobby shops to garages and storage facilities, buildings tailored to one’s lifestyle are popular across America.

(NAPSI)—If you’re like many homeowners seeking to enhance your property and support your lifestyle interests, adding a freestanding hobby shop, vehicle storage building or recreational facility …

12 Questions to Ask Before Powering Up the Snow Thrower: Keep Safety Top of Mind

It’s a cool idea to know the answers to 12 important questions before you use a snow thrower.

(NAPSI)—Snow flurries and winter storms can be unpredictable and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) encourages home and business owners to prepare in advance before bad weather hits. …

Planning home improvements in 2024? Start at the top

(BPT) - At first glance, the value of some home improvements can be hard to see — particularly when the improvements are in the attic. While a gleaming kitchen backsplash, an expansive patio …

Do you need a standby generator? 6 things to know before you buy

(BPT) - Every day on the news, it seems, there's a report about another extreme weather event. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 2023 was a record year for …
7 Ways to Reduce Home Energy Costs

(Family Features) When building your budget, utility bills - especially the electric bill - are likely one of your largest monthly expenditures. To help dial down your energy costs, consider these tips.

3 Ways to Use Propane in Your Home

(Family Features) A reliable, environmentally friendly energy source, propane can help power key home systems and appliances. Consider these ways to integrate the clean energy source into your home.
2024 Surface Trends Redefine Homes with Bold Elegance and Innovation
(NewsUSA) - With existing home inventory predicted to remain low in 2024, many home buyers are choosing to purchase new construction or instead electing to remodel their current home. Either option …
The most common safety hazards in home improvement projects
Bailey Glasser LLP looks into some of the most common safety hazards associated with home improvement projects.
Going Blond: How to Use Light-Toned Wood in Your Home
Going Blond: How to Use Light-Toned Wood in Your Home
(NewsUSA) - They say blonds have more fun, but there are non-frivolous reasons for choosing pale or light-finish hardwoods for floors, cabinetry, paneling, and millwork in your home. “Many species …
5 of the most influential interior designers working today
Lazzoni Modern Furniture spotlighted five influential interior designers using reports from design authorities such as Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, and others.
How to prepare for power outages and stay safe this winter: Life-saving tips from CPSC
(BPT) - When a severe weather event like a winter storm hits your town, a portable generator can power your necessary appliances, electronic devices and medical equipment. The U.S. Consumer Product …
