Cushing’s Syndrome in Dogs

Hip Dysplasia in Dogs

The term dysplasia means abnormal growth, thus hip dysplasia means abnormal growth or development of the hips.  Hip dysplasia occurs during a puppy's growing phase, usually a large breed puppy, …

Malassezia Dermatitis (Yeast Infection of Dog's Skin)

One of the most enjoyable parts of practicing veterinary medicine at the Manchester Animal Hospital is seeking a diagnosis in a case with multiple rule-outs.  One example was a patient with …

Creature Comforts: Essex Bird and Pet Supply Has It All

Creature Comforts Essex Bird and Pet Supply Has It All By Kris McGinn L ong live dogs.   This is the sentence I saw printed on the side of a box being unloaded from a …

Cataracts are a Challenge for Cats and Dogs

A   cataract is an opacity in the lens.  Cataracts can be congenital, which means born with it, age-related, of genetic origin, caused by trauma, dietary deficiency, electric shock, or …

CBD Use in Dogs and Cats 

Studies have shown that pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs may be better controlled if CBD is added to drugs such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories.  The important word is maybe. …

Behavior and the Senior Dog

The good news is that I am observing my patients living longer than ever at Manchester Animal Hospital due to advanced veterinary care and better nutrition.   As they get older, I also see …

The Reported Outbreak of Respiratory Disease in Dogs

Recently, at a Veterinary Association of the North Shore meeting, I did a random survey of our mutual experience with this reported outbreak. I’m not sure there’s a new disease here. …

Holiday Hazards for Pets
The holiday season is upon us, and many people plan to include their companions in the festivities.   As you get ready for the holidays, it is important to try to keep your pet’s eating …
Pancreatitis In Dogs
Pancreatitis in dogs is one of the more challenging diseases to diagnose.  The symptoms are variable and routine blood tests are often not helpful. At the Manchester Animal Hospital, I see these …
Adopting a Shelter Dog
Deciding to add a new animal to your family is an exciting time, writes Dr. Larry Lamb, owner of Manchester Animal Hospital. But there are many things to keep in mind.
Pets & People: Ehrlichia, Another Tick-Borne Disease
Ehrlichia, are a type of bacteria that infects and lives within the white blood cells of their hosts, writes Manchester Animal Hospital's Dr. Larry Lamb. Learn about the different types.
Pet of the Week: Potato
Pet of the Week: You Say Potato, I Say . . .
Potato is being featured as part of our Clear the Shelters campaign to help him find his forever home.  Potato's adoption fee is reduced to $200 and includes 3 months of heartworm/flea/tick …
Pets and People_blindness.jpg
Causes of Blindness in Dogs and Cats
  If you notice your pet is disoriented, bumping into objects, and struggling to find food and toys, these all may be signs of blindness.  There are many potential causes of blindness in dogs …
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week: Bringing You Good Luck
Hey there!  Omen here! I am a cute newly two-month-old kitty looking for my forever home.  I made my way to Cape Ann Animal Aid from a local rescue where they found me at a park.  I am a bit shy …
Pets and People
Pets and People: First Aid Advise During the Summer
The two most common questions I receive at the Manchester Animal Hospital during these summer months have to do with insect bites and heatstroke (hyperthermia). Any insect or spider can cause …
Pet of the Week Fabio
Pet of the Week: Fabulous Fabio
              Hello, Fabio here.  I am a sweet young pup from Puerto Rico.  I am only 2 1/2 months old and a little fellow so they are guessing I will be small to medium when full …
Pet of the Week: Benny No Jets
Pet of the Week: Benny No Jets
     Are you looking for a charming and affectionate feline companion?  Look no further, because Benny is here to steal your heart!  This one-year-old cat is a delightful white and orange guy …

Podcasts about pets

Dog talk ... and more

Every dog lover's resource for keeping yourself & your best friend happy, healthy and long living - naturally. Listen in to Dr. Peter Dobias weekly to find out how both you and your furry friend …

Talkin' pets, with vets

Two Vets Talk Pets podcast

Veterinarians, Drs Lewis Kirkham and Robbie Anderton, provide an informative, light-hearted chat about the health of your pet. It includes veterinary, behaviour and training advice for pet owners, …

Purrr-fectly enjoyable

In these cat podcasts, learn everything there is to know about cats on Cattitude with your hosts Michelle Fern & Tom Dock. In this cat podcast, each week we’ll spotlight a cool cat breed, …

