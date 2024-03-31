<p><em>The Alhambra in Granada is a Moorish fortress made up of palaces and gardens.  Across the city, at the Mirador de San Nicolás, one can see the complete fortress for great picture opportunities.</em></p>

Postcard Home: A Spanish Dream Come True

African Journals, Past and Present

Postcards Home_Map.jpg
Sometimes memories of the past can combine with thoughts inspired by recent events to form new insights.  This was certainly the case when I returned last month from a safari in Southern …

Louisa Behnke - Wild

Wild Desert Drone

WILD CAN MEAN many things; of course.  But aside from its meaning, there is its feeling — like falling, freedom, and fresh air.  It suggests letting go.  Trusting that the answers are out …

<p><em>The group in a panga boat off Santa Cruz Island, within the Amazon Rain Forrest in Ecuador. (Photos Larry Lamb)</em></p>
Postcards Home: A Return to Eden
Early in 2022 Manchester’s Larry Lamb, a veterinarian and the Cricket’s “Pets & People” columnist, took a trip of a lifetime with his daughter to the Ecuadorian end of the Amazon Rain …
<p><em>Blanchard’s “trekking family,” many whom have summited Kili more than 100 times.  They carried duffle bags, food, water, and set up our tents, all to support Blanchard’s climb. </em></p>
Postcards Home: Wonders and Challenges of Climbing “Kili”
HAVE YOU EVER thought about doing something to challenge yourself physically and mentally or getting yourself out of your comfort zone?  Well, I just did.  I successfully hiked to the top of Mount …
Main Street in Telluride, CO just before the parade.
Postcards Home: Telluride, Colorado’s Amazing Mushroom Festival
WHAT KIND OF WIERD THING on earth is a Mushroom Festival one might ask?  Well, there are Garlic Festivals, Apple Festivals and Tulip Festivals, so why not one for mushrooms?   Mind you, it is …
Postcards Home_Marker.jpg
Postcards Home | Camino de Santiago … A Modern Pilgrimage
Entering the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the smell of incense seeped into my body.   I was taken by the expanse of the sanctuary.  Ornately painted gold and intricately carved with …
<p>River Jungle</p>
Postcards Home: Opening My Heart And Mind To The Amazon
I CAME TO THE AMAZON with an expectation of seeing many animals and bird species.  I was quickly to learn, that my anticipation of wildlife treasures was displaced by the sheer power of the land …

Local Artists Collaborate for a Unique Fusion of Groove and Collage

(Beni Ancheta, NewsUSA Reporter) - Dance and collage? Who would think you could do both at the same time!?  Sarah Rodenhouse, founder and facilitator of MovedLA , and Julia Walck, a local collage …

Explore Downtown San Pedro with Flair: Ride the Iconic Red Car Trolley for Free

(Beni Ancheta, NewsUSA Reporter) - Experience the beauty of Downtown San Pedro with style, extra fun, nostalgia, ease, comfort, and transportation savings with their iconic free Red Car Trolley …

Suffer from motion sickness? How to make travel easier for everybody

(BPT) - Do you love to get out in the world and visit new places, but often find yourself feeling uncomfortable while you're en route to your destinations due to nausea? Unfortunately, many …

New experiences for your next vacation in Myrtle Beach

(BPT) - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is known for its 14 unique communities and over 60 miles of beaches that have delighted travelers of all ages for generations. This year, the Grand Strand is …

Pack your bags!
Say Hello to Your Big Break at the Stapleton Library Job Fair in Vocation, Trade, or Civil Service
Say Hello to Your Big Break at the Stapleton Library Job Fair in Vocation, Trade, or Civil Service
(Beni Ancheta, NewsUSA Reporter) - The Stapleton branch of the New York Library at 132 Canal St. will host a FREE Vocational and Trade Fair on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 12 PM to 3:30 PM …
5 Tips to Plan Your Dream Travel Adventure
(Family Features) If you find yourself dreaming of sunshine, sand and sparkling pools, it may be time to start looking forward to your next vacation getaway. Start exploring ideas for a fun-filled trip with these tips.
Dive Into Caribbean Luxury
Dive Into Caribbean Luxury
(NewsUSA) - Looking for a late winter or springtime escape?  Seeking an unforgettable spot for a wedding or honeymoon? The island of Saint Lucia is a hidden gem of beauty and tranquility.East …
Find Your Perfect Spring Escape
(Family Features) Whether you're a family with kids or a young professional looking for a getaway, it isn't too late - or out of budget - to plan a memorable spring trip.

Oaklawn, Hot Springs: Where Forbes Stars Align

(BPT) - Hot Springs, Arkansas, gets its name from the natural thermal water that flows from 47 ancient hot springs down into the heart of the city each day. The unique therapeutic qualities of the …

Explore Your Dream Destination: Tips for planning a travel adventure

(Family Features) If you find yourself dreaming of sunshine, sand and sparkling pools, it may be time to start looking forward to your next vacation getaway. Start exploring ideas for a fun-filled trip with these tips.

How to design your next trip around your travel personality

(BPT) - When imagining your next vacation, ask yourself: What kind of traveler are you? Recent research and various travel experts have identified popular types of travelers according to their …

(BPT) - You might know Aruba for its award-winning beaches and turquoise waters, but most travelers don’t know they can drink the island’s water straight from the tap. Aruba’s …
