Real Estate
It may be easier and faster for many to enjoy a new home thanks to a combination of AI and human judgment.

AI in Homebuying: Separating Fact from Fiction

The 50 places where homes are taking the longest to sell

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are taking the longest to sell, using data from Redfin, with metros ranked by median days on the market.  

The 50 places where homes are selling the fastest

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest, using data from Redfin, with metros ranked by median days on the market.

The 10 best US cities for hybrid workers

Rent breaks down the best cities in the US for in-office/remote hybrid work.

As Gen Xers head into middle age, they are moving to some surprising locales

SmartAsset examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau for 268 of the largest U.S. cities to identify and rank where Gen Xers (aged 45 to 54) are moving to. 
More real estate news from around the web

What to expect when buying a house in 2024
Experian analyzed housing market data to make some forward-thinking predictions about what you can expect from the housing market in 2024.
57 US counties where homeownership has become unaffordable
MoneyGeek analyzed changes in homeownership costs, home price appreciation, and median incomes from 2021 to 2023 to reveal 57 counties in the U.S. where the housing market is no longer affordable.
Which regions in the US have the most people moving in?
SmartAsset examined trends behind where people are moving in the Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, using the latest Census Bureau data.
First-time homebuyers in today's market are older and wealthier, but often need help from family and luck in location
ConsumerAffairs looks at how the current housing market is affecting first-time homebuyers.  

Boomers are moving to these cities for their golden years

SmartAsset examined Census Bureau data for 268 of the largest U.S. cities to see where people between the ages of 55 and 74 are moving. Cities are ranked by the rate at which baby boomers moved in in 2022. 

Are small towns actually safer than big cities?

Seeking respite in America's smaller cities and towns has its appeal, but how much safer are small towns in reality? MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics by quantifying the cost of crime and ranking 1,010 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state.

Which counties have the most prewar homes? Compare historic homes in every state

Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state.

These 10 US cities attract the most Gen Z adults aged 18-24

 SmartAsset ranked the top US destination cities for Gen Zers aged 18-24.

Can landlords be held responsible for criminal activities on their properties?

Belong outlines where a landlord's responsibilities regarding crime on their properties begin and end. 

