YOURS & MINE : Holiday Traditions

There are holiday traditions in aspirational books and television shows. Then, there are the real family traditions to celebrate the holiday season. Here are some good ones shared by local familiar faces. From an annual Christmas Eve date with a book to baking countless pies, locals celebrate this season in their own ways.
Bay of Fundy Salmon.

Welcome Home

When Allie’s Beach Street Cafe closed last spring, all of Manchester wondered what might be next for the space in the heart of downtown. The answer is 35 Beach, a completely reimagined eatery with a new, beautiful interior and a fusion menu.

Alex Pineda and Noe Ortega are The New Landing

The Landing in Marblehead has been a mainstay restaurant for decades, but in recent years a new operations team and two chefs with a big Boston pedigree has taken over. Kris McGinn checked it out.

<p>Craterellus ignicolor</p>

Mushroom of the Week: Fungal Fruitings

All of our seemingly endless summer rains have produced some interesting fungal fruitings! Typically, we have a mid-summer drought, or worse, and can only collect fall species, but this year, we …
<p><em>courtesy image</em></p>

The Pink Moment: Mayflour Bakery Shines in Essex

For the past five years, Kris McGinn has been praying that a bakery would open in Essex. Wth Mayflour Bakery opening, her call is answered.
<p>Chicken of the Woods.  Its bright orange colors can shine through the woods</p>

Mushroom of the Week: Chicken of the Woods

Chicken of the Woods is one of the “Top 4” easiest edible mushrooms to identify.   It is right up there with Morels, Puffballs, and the Shaggy Mane. Its bright orange colors can shine …

Mushroom of the Week: The White Button Mushroom

<p>Slate plate with cremini mushrooms on table</p>

The common White Button Mushroom is probably the most famous fungal fruiting body of them all.  It is found in virtually every grocery store in the world.   Eaten raw, or cooked, it is an …

The Caprese Fantastica (above) with burrata stracciatella, organic cherry tomatoes, and grilled Virgilios ciabatta is a popular new menu item, but the Cobb Salad (below) is a loved staple.
SPRING IS THE BUFFER SEASON, when daylight savings time brings an extra hour of sunlight, and the cool air starts to warm.  Summer’s coming, and locals start thinking about outdoor dining around …
Read more.
Vidalia’s — Hello Again
Melissa is trying to understand what the space should be.  She is standing in the middle of the sun filled room, toggling between produce, baked goods, artisanal groceries, and the insanely good …
Brick Caps, Hypholoma lateritium, (Photo: Bernard Spragg)
The Joys of Winter Mushrooms
It may be surprising, but one can find a few edible wild mushrooms during wintertime.  The good thing is that hunting them gives you something to do while you’re cross-country skiing or walking in …
<p>Black Trumpet Mushroom</p>
Mushroom Of The Week: Black Trumpet Martinis Anyone?
It is a long-standing tradition in Scandinavia, and more recently in North America, to infuse vodkas, aquavit, and other high-test distillates with local mushrooms, particularly Black Trumpets or …
Main Street in Telluride, CO just before the parade.
Postcards Home: Telluride, Colorado’s Amazing Mushroom Festival
WHAT KIND OF WIERD THING on earth is a Mushroom Festival one might ask?  Well, there are Garlic Festivals, Apple Festivals and Tulip Festivals, so why not one for mushrooms?   Mind you, it is …
<p>The Milky Caps</p>
Mushroom Of The Week: Milky Caps (Lactarius Species)
Milky caps are the only group of mushrooms that release liquid when their gills are cut.  Liquid can pour out of them in such huge volumes that it can drench your hands like someone turned on a …
<p><em>This is a group of 5<sup>th</sup> grade girls (rising Middle Schoolers) biked to and from Memorial together most days last school year when the weather was cooperative.  They met each morning at the corner of Pine and Pleasant at 8 a.m. (Left to right), Hadley Duncan, Lauren Scanlon, Chloe Marletta, Brooke Opal, Sophia Colarusso, Stella Mazzini, Kyra Wollach, Kinsley Gariano, Grace Burgess, Wren Lewis, Hadley Johnson, Antonia Vivanco, Emily Fedorowich, Annie Kent. </em> </p>
Important Bike Safety Suggestions For Summer
Hi! I have been a regular cyclist now for about 25 years. You will usually find me on my bike at least four days a week, I used to race and still ride in both Endurance and Charity ride events.  As …
Letter To The Editor: Fiduciary Responsibility = Taking Dispatch Regional
To the Editor, It is rare these days to see political office holders do the right thing, and not be concerned, or vote for their political survival.  Last week we saw courage displayed at a very …
<p><em>Seared Tuna Sandwich, Happy Humpback Cafe</em></p>
A Sandwich Lover’s Guide To Cape Ann
The popular origin story of the sandwich lies in the 18th Century when it’s said that John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich requested meat tucked between two pieces of bread, allowing him to continue …
Alfred Powers
Former Manchester Police officer, Alfred Powers, who served 20 years of service to the town from 1966 to 1986, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday morning.  Alfred and his wife Nancy Arena Powers …
<p>Reishi is the most famous shelf fungus in the world and supposed to have several medicinal properties. </p>
Reishi, The “Chinese Mushroom of Immortality”
Reishi is the most famous shelf fungus in the world.  It can easily be grown or harvested wild, then dried and powdered or made into a tincture.  It is sold by a thousand manufacturers as a …

Read more of The Cricket's food coverage

Food stories from around the web

Celebrate Spring with Brunch Favorites

(Family Features) Few things go together quite like fresh spring air, warm sunshine and a menu made up of delicious brunch bites. From sweet to savory and back again, you can turn your mid-morning meal into a full-blown feast.

Expert ideas to take the grrr out of gardening

(BPT) - Gardening season is upon us, beckoning with the anticipation of flourishing plants, the vibrant hues of blooming flowers, and bountiful harvests. It’s an exhilarating journey for plant …

A Slam Dunk March Madness Starts with Winning Food

(Family Features) Whether you're hosting your rowdiest friends and family or enjoying the action solo, no March Madness watch party is complete without an all-star lineup of food.
How to revamp and refresh your lifestyle this spring
(BPT) - There's something so invigorating and refreshing about springtime. The new season can bring out your best, motivating you to implement changes to your daily routine that will put a smile on …
Spring Healthy Eating and Lifestyle Tips
(BPT) - Spring is here, which means a fresh start! Winter has officially had its send-off and we look forward to the return of flowers in bloom, longer days and sunnier moods.So how do we set …
Here’s advice you can get your teeth into: Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables for good oral health.
Vitamins and Minerals: Fortifying Against Poor Oral Health
(NAPSI)— Practicing basic oral hygiene, such as brushing, flossing, and going to regular checkups with a dental professional are some of the most important ways to maintain oral health. However, if …
Apples All Day: 5 ways to savor fruit-infused flavor from morning to night
(Family Features) You may not be able to plan every meal for every day, but a versatile ingredient can help tackle mealtimes (and snack time, too) by starring in recipes ranging from breakfast to dessert.
4 tips to ensure improved in-home water quality
(BPT) - A new Global World Water Day Report from Culligan International found that 67% of North Americans are somewhat to significantly concerned about the impact of increasing pollution on drinking …

7 surprising facts about one of America's favorite vegetables for National Broccoli Day

(BPT) - Did you know broccoli is actually a cluster of unopened flowers? The popular green vegetable consists of tightly packed clusters of flower buds, all attached to a central stalk. Harvested …

Filling out your brackets? Here are 4 wine and food pairings you'll love

(BPT) - With the biggest college basketball tournament of the year officially here, it’s time to put your bracket to the test and lock in your watch party plans. To take the tournament to the …

Indulge Taste Buds with Better-for-You Snacks

(Family Features) The foundation of healthy eating may include nutritious breakfasts, lunches and dinners, but just as important are the snacks in-between meals.

Most common settings for foodborne outbreaks in the US
FoodReady used data from the CDC to explore the most common settings that facilitated foodborne illnesses in the U.S. from 2009 to 2021.
Wow Your Easter Guests With Easy Spring Surprise Cake
Wow Your Easter Guests With Easy Spring Surprise Cake
(NewsUSA) - Hosting an Easter brunch or other spring gathering? What better way to top off an event than with a showstopping dessert! The baking experts at Wesson created a new bundt cake with a …
Unite Loved Ones with a Luscious Dessert
(Family Features) Celebration-worthy treats are perfect ways to cap off days spent with those you love, whether there's a special occasion or you're simply looking for creative ways to share more moments together.
A Better-for-You Way to Begin the Day
(Culinary.net) A morning meal loaded with nutrient-boosting flavor provides the foundation you need not only for the day at hand, but for a sustainable long-term eating plan, as well.
Sourdough from Scratch: 4 variations of friendship breads
(Family Features) Consider this Sourdough Starter, a 7-day process that may seem lengthy at first glance but requires just a few minutes in the kitchen each day.
More food ideas
Wow Your Easter Guests With A Very Easy Spring Surprise Cake!

Wow Your Easter Guests With A Very Easy Spring Surprise Cake!
Recipes, tips & food info

Get Creative with Easter Sweets

(Family Features) Holiday hams and deviled eggs may take center stage at Easter gatherings, but edible crafts offer a reminder of the magic of the season that's found in moments spent together.

Easy Easter Eats

(Family Features) Even if Easter hosting duties fell on your plate this year and added one more thing to your holiday to-do list, that doesn't mean it has to be difficult.

Planning Your Basketball Tournament Watch Party? Try These 5 Simple Hacks from Dean’s Dip for a Slam-Dunk Snack Spread on Game Day

(BPT) - As fans gear up for the biggest tournament in college basketball, Dean’s Dip, the trusted dairy dip brand best known for its original and irresistible French Onion Dip, is the MVP of …

Allergy-busting must-haves that will keep you buzzing all spring, according to a registered dietitian

(BPT) - Spring is just around the corner, bringing with it blooming flowers, greener grass and, unfortunately, the return of seasonal allergies for more than 81 million people. But you don’t …
© Copyright 2024 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions