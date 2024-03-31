News about your money around the web

How social media transformed the way companies sell us products
Managing your money

The top cities for US job seekers in 2024

MoneyGeek looked at 94 metropolitan areas to find the best and worst places for job seekers in the U.S. in 2024.

The number of cost-burdened renters has hit an all-time high

Belong analyzed research from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies to show how Americans are spending record-high percentages of income on rent.

Buyer beware: Unregulated 'buy now, pay later' loans can lead to greater debt and higher costs for you

Creditnews reports on the soaring number of "buy now, pay later" loans and how one state is fighting for regulation.

10 states where residents write off the most in taxes

SmartAsset analyzed the latest IRS data to find which U.S. residents wrote off the most in taxes.
More money matters
Best states for women-owned small businesses in 2024
With the number of businesses growing in the United States, Lendio analyzed seven metrics to determine the best states for women small-business owners.
Average credit card debt increased 10% to $6,501 in 2023
Experian examined what drove the increases in credit card balances in 2023.
Tax day is coming: How to protect your identity and refund from online scammers
(BPT) - Filing taxes online has made an often-dreaded task easier and more convenient. However, it's important to be aware of heightened cyber security risks during tax season that could lead to …
Restaurant owners aren't feeling fully prepared for weather-related damages: Here are their top stressors—and what they can do about it
Next Insurance survey reveals concerns expressed by restaurant owners about weather-related damages to their properties.
The state of the American homeowner: Average US mortgage balance increased while their credit scores outpace overall average
Experian takes a look at U.S. credit and debt trends with a focus on upcoming housing supply and demand.    
How much does a home addition cost?
Rocket Loans takes factors such as project size, type of room, labor, and features into consideration to determine the cost of a home addition.
How pay for different jobs in education compare
Numerade used Bureau of Labor Statistics data, industry research, and news reports to examine annual median pay for 14 jobs in the education industry.
Reduced interest rates affect mortgage costs—here's what to know
Experian explains what possible cuts in the Federal Reserve's target rate in 2024 could mean for mortgage rates.
Boomers could work minimum wage and pay off college debt—a feat that would take Millennials at least twice as long
While Baby Boomers were able to pay off their college debt more quickly, Creditnews looks at how Millennials compare today and why some may have less debt than Boomers.
What is chronic absenteeism, and how does it impact student learning?
Study.com used Return to Learn Tracker data to explore the negative effects of chronic absenteeism, especially related to economic circumstances. 

Why It's Important to Talk About Inheriting Wealth

Why It's Important to Talk About Inheriting Wealth
(NewsUSA) - As a significant portion of the U.S. population ages, a significant transfer of wealth to younger generations is occurring. However, many families have not discussed inheritance plans, …

Which states have the highest utility rates?

Rocket Loans looks at the factors including home size, usage and insulation that affect monthly utility bills and which residents in the U.S. have the highest costs.

It's not too late to make these 6 money resolutions for a financially fit 2024

Here are six money resolutions Experian suggests considering in 2024.

Best and worst metro areas for first-time homebuyers in 2024

Creditnews looked at America's 50 largest metro areas to uncover housing markets that are still attractive for first-time buyers.
More news about money
States with the most tutors
HeyTutor used data from the Census Bureau and the University of Minnesota's IPUMS database to find out which states had the highest rate of tutors.
The Trump-themed "MAGA" token has appreciated more than 700% — is it the next hot cryptocurrency trend?
Benzinga takes a closer look at when — or if — the hype will die down for the MAGA Trump meme crypto coin.
Dave Ramsey warns against investing in crypto — do other financial experts agree?
Benzinga reviews what industry insiders and finance experts are saying about Dave Ramsey's anti-crypto stance.
$50K per year for a degree in a low-wage industry − is culinary school worth it?
When chef Gordon Ramsay appeared on an episode of the YouTube series “Last Meal” in January 2024, he described U.S. culinary schools as “depressing” places that “sandbag” students with tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt before releasing them into a low-wage industry. …
5 expert tips to help you get your finances in order
(BPT) - While many costs may be stabilizing or even slightly decreasing these days, the Consumer Price Index reveals that some prices remain stubbornly high, including basics like rent and many food …
© Copyright 2024 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions