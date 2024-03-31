Automotive

Take On Spring Road Trips

Post-pandemic car pricing remains high, but shifts in the market may bring prices down in 2024

CoPilot compares current used car prices to the replacement cost of a comparable new car and finds rising prices.
Leading Automotive Brand Celebrates Industry Success
(BPT) - 2023 was immensely successful for Kia, as the auto maker introduced six new or refreshed models, grew overall market share, and captured new audience consideration for the company’s …
Experts say viewing your car as an investment can improve your finances
(BPT) - In these inflationary times, the cost of owning a car seems to increase on a daily basis. The price of buying a car is growing, and so is the cost of operating one. We all want personal …
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the (Re)Making of Lowrider Magazine
(BPT) - Lowrider cars have been a rich symbol of empowerment and a unique form of artistic expression for those within the lowriding community. Much of this culture was highlighted for more than 40 …
3 ways the automotive aftermarket can tackle growing challenges
(BPT) - The world of online commerce has provided more options for businesses and consumers. For the automotive aftermarket industry, it has allowed retailers to source tires, parts, and services …
Experts provide tips to avoid becoming a distracted driving statistic
(BPT) - Multitasking has become the theme of the decade as people try to balance work, family and social obligations in a world where time seems to be shrinking while the number of things to do is …
Chicago Auto Show Features What’s New in Automotive
(BPT) - The Chicago Auto Show has something for every driver — the newest models and special editions, advancements in safety and technology and even a glimpse into the vehicles of the future. …

San Francisco's burning question: Are we ready for Waymo Google cars?

After an incident with one of Google's driverless vehicles in San Francisco, Way.com explores whether the city is ready to adopt these vehicles for service.

The deadliest intersections in America, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The law firm of Piasta Walker Hagenbush LLC analyzed more than 18 years of crash reporting data from NHTSA's Fatality Analysis Reporting System to identify the deadliest intersection in the US.

Is gap insurance worth it to pay off your auto loan when your car is totaled?

Edmunds offers a guide to gap insurance and addresses the question of when and why it may be worth getting.

Are vehicle touchscreens safe or a distraction?

Cheap Insurance explores the complex relationship between in-vehicle touchscreens, driver focus, and the potential consequences for both your safety and your chances to find cheaper car insurance.

The role of dashcams in vehicle accidents and their effect on your car insurance

Cheap Insurance looks into the role of vehicle onboard dashcams in legal proceedings, including traffic court cases, accident lawsuits, and car insurance rates.

Average auto loan debt grew 5.2% in 2023. How will it affect car buyers in 2024?

Experian looked at its anonymized credit data to observe recent trends in auto financing and analyze how those trends may continue to affect car buyers in 2024.

How telematics could lower insurance premiums for safe drivers—and help discourage bad driving habits
Cheap Insurance explores how the growing field of automotive telematics is changing the auto insurance landscape for drivers.
Does your car insurance cover a rental while your car is repaired? Here's what to know before filing a claim
Cheap Insurance navigates the winding road of auto insurance coverage and rental reimbursement.
States where people own the most motorcycles
Cheap Insurance compiled a ranking of the states with the most motorcycle owners using data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Electric vehicles are suddenly hot − but the industry has traveled a long road to relevance
In 2023, more than 7% of cars sold in the United States were electric vehicles. In some parts of the world, such as Norway, the percentage was a whopping 20%. In California, where I live, almost 60% of people looking for a car in 2021 said they would at least consider getting an EV. …
Bringing AI up to speed – autonomous auto racing promises safer driverless cars on the road
The excitement of auto racing comes from split-second decisions and daring passes by fearless drivers. Imagine that scene, but without the driver – the car alone, guided by the invisible hand of artificial intelligence. …
The 50 top-selling used cars in the United States so far in 2024

CoPilot analyzed national sales data to uncover the 50 top-selling used cars in the United States

'A bunch of dead robots': How freezing temps turned Tesla charging stations into EV graveyards

In the wake of several reports of electric vehicles not functioning or charging properly in cold weather, Way.com looks into what underlies Tesla's deep freeze trouble.

These car insurance providers have the highest market share in each state

Insurify mapped car insurance providers with the highest market share by state, using data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Seventy percent of U.S. drivers don’t know this vital winter driving fact

(BPT) - Seven in 10 American drivers are unaware of a vital piece of information. All-season tires aren’t built to drive in all four seasons.It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s true: The …

How a new Subaru partnership is providing warmth, confidence and hope to kids this winter

(BPT) - As cold weather moves across much of this country, winter coats, shoes and socks are a necessity that most of us may take for granted. But with 40 million people living in poverty according …

CAN COLD WEATHER CRACK OR DAMAGE YOUR WINDSHIELD?

(CHARLOTTE, N.C. (January 31, 2024)) - Helpful    Hint from Auto Glass Now: Pouring Hot Water on a Cold, Icy Windshield Is not a Good SolutionWintry weather, gray skies, snow and sleet can limit …

These are the 10 most popular electric cars in America, according to Edmunds

Edmunds breaks down the 10 most popular electric vehicles in the US  

If you live somewhere that gets cold in the winter, you’ve probably seen cars parked outdoors covered in a thin layer of ice on a chilly morning. But what causes this frost, and how can you get rid of it quickly? …
