5 celebrities famous for throwing epic parties

From costume balls to Christmas Eve soirées, Peerspace compiled a list of five epic parties and the celebrities who threw them.
10 celebrities who you may not know are serious poker players
Clubs Poker compiled a list of 10 celebrities you may not know are serious poker players, using data from The Hendon Mob.
20 of the most prolific showrunners in TV history
Casino Bonus CA compiled a list of 20 of the most prolific showrunners in TV history, using various sources such as news articles and TV archives.
Tobacco imagery rising in top entertainment, including among the 2024 Best Picture winner and nominees
(BPT) - To find a smoke-free setting among this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees, you’d have to go to Barbie Land. Of the 10 films nominated for the Oscars top prize — including …

When Taylor comes to town: The economic impact of the Eras Tour

Lyft digs into rideshare data to see what the economic impact of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been.

How the Academy Awards became ‘the biggest international fashion show free-for-all’

The Oscars are no longer just a celebration of movies. They’ve also become a fashion show, with fans, designers and the media celebrating and critiquing Hollywood celebrities as they stroll, pause and pose on the red carpet of the annual awards ceremony. …

From ‘Jaws’ to ‘Schindler’s List,’ John Williams has infused movie scores with adventure and emotion

When Harrison Ford saddles up once again in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” he has an invisible partner along for the ride: composer John Williams, who received his 54th Academy Award nomination for scoring the movie. …

How non-English language cinema is reshaping the Oscars landscape

This year, of the 10 films nominated for an Academy Award for best picture, three of them – “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Past Lives” and “The Zone of Interest” – are non-English language films. …

How much does it cost to win Best Picture? Breaking down the biggest and smallest budgets.

Stacker looked at data from The Numbers on production budgets of Oscar-winning films to see what it costs to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The best movies of 2024 so far
Stacker ranked the best films of 2024 so far, using data from Metacritic. Keep checking back to see this list grow as the year progresses.
Best Picture losers that won the most Oscars at their ceremony
Using data provided by the Academy Awards, Stacker compiled a list of 25 Best Picture losers that won the most Oscars at their ceremony.
24 of the most anticipated movies coming in 2024
From the "Mean Girls" musical to the "Nosferatu" remake, Casino Bonus CA highlighted 24 films audiences are most looking forward to in 2024.
Highest-grossing Best Picture winners of the last 50 years
Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest-grossing Best Picture winners of the last 50 years, using domestic box office gross from The Numbers.
Best films turning 50 in 2024
Stacker ranked the top 50 films turning 50 years old in 2024, providing a strong overview of the innovative and long-lasting impact of 1974 cinema.

Are the Grammys biased against hip-hop and rap? Here's what the numbers say.

Stacker dove into Grammy nominations, Billboard charts, and Spotify and Last.fm data to quantify the Recording Academy's predisposition to hip-hop.

With Beyoncé’s foray into country music, the genre is finally breaking free from the stereotypes that have long dogged it

On Super Bowl Sunday, Beyoncé released two country songs – “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” – that elicited a mix of admiration and indignation. This is not her first foray into the genre, but it is her most successful and controversial entry. …

10 first-time Grammy nominees for 2024

Stacker highlighted 10 artists nominated for a Grammy at the 2024 awards ceremony for the first time.

Take laughter, add tears: The secret recipe for the most-liked Super Bowl ads

The Conversation looks at Super Bowl ads and what makes for a successful one.  

25 actors who've come out after playing an LGBTQ+ character

Stacker referenced various news articles to compile a list of 25 celebrities who have come out after playing an LGBTQ+ character.

25 celebrities who you may not realize have learning disabilities
Marker Learning compiled a list of 25 celebrities you may not realize are affected by learning disabilities, using a variety of news sources.  
Biggest NFL playoff upsets of the last 70 years
ATS.io compiled a ranking of the biggest playoff upsets in NFL history since 1952 using historical point spread data from Stathead.
Highest-grossing genres at the 2023 box office
Casino Bonus CA broke down 2023 box office data to determine which movie genres have brought in the most money as of early December.
10 popular '90s artists going on tour in 2024
Stacker compiled a list of 10 popular '90s artists going on nostalgic tours in 2024, including full-blown reunions and album anniversaries.
Osage history comes to Hollywood in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
The Daily Yonder looks at the cultural and local impact from Martin Scorsese's latest film retelling a dark chapter in Oklahoma's past.
