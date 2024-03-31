Top Stories

Board members Christine Delisio, Laura Tenney and Mary Foley at Monday’s Planning Board meeting in Manchester.

MBTA Task Force Presents Plans to Planning Board

Members of the Manchester-by-the-Sea MBTA Task Force presented its current proposals to the Planning Board at a meeting on Monday, March 25. The presentation was an attempt to bring the Planning …

Singing Beached

7:45 a.m., SATURDAY, March 23 We’re calling this one, “Failure to Launch.”   Police were called down to Singing Beach early Saturday after a beached whale of a car—a …

Long-Awaited Senior Center Plans Gel Ahead of Manchester Annual Town Meeting

Voters at this year’s Annual Town Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, will be asked to approve purchasing part of the Mason Building for the establishment of a center for Seniors. …

Forum on MBTS Harbor Future at the High School

On Tuesday, 40 or so people attended a public Q&A forum hosted by the Manchester Harbor Management Plan Task Force, which is working with consultants from UMASS Boston on an overall plan for the …
BOS to Review ATM Warrant, Election Papers Deadline Monday
At its next meeting on Monday, March 25 the Essex Board of Selectmen will take up what looks to be the final draft of the warrant for Essex’s Annual Town Meeting (ATM) on May 6. At this …
Climate Education and Project Opportunities
The month of April presents new opportunities to learn more about the impacts Manchester can expect to see as the climate continues to change.   This snowless, warm winter and the flooding we …
Ahead of April 3 Jury Trial, Judge Clips Manchester Community Center’s Arguments
Last Friday, in a pre-trial ruling, a Salem District Court judge gave the Manchester Community Center a clear message: you may go to trial on April 3 against Harbor’s Point Condominium …

March 29, 2024

View this issue

Congratulations to Nate Gardner on his 11th place finish in the Boys 55 Hurdles event at the MIAA Meet of Champions. Courtesy Photo
Coed sailing team members practice cold-weather drills.
H ornet sailors jumped right into the cold water of Manchester Harbor on the third day of the season.   Following two days of pulling the boats off the racks, stepping the masts, and …
The third time wasn’t necessarily the charm for the Hornets. This one was the biggest matchup of the season between the Manchester Essex and Georgetown girls’ basketball teams: the …
ME Hornet Chris Glass goes to the net in the Hornets Round of 32 match against Frontier Regional at home. ME took the W 75-48, leading most of the way.
The Manchester Essex basketball team—a squad that has lost all of one game this season—was down by two at the end of the first quarter in their tournament game against Frontier Regional. …
Hornet sophomore, Kacey O’Connell, drives to the basket in front of a Danvers Falcon defender, ME’s last home game of the season went to them in an exciting nail-biter that went down to the last buzzer, 49-46. The Hornets end their season with a well-deserved 15-5 overall and 10-4 in the CAL. They are on course to play Madison Park RVT in MIAA Preliminaries at home on Wednesday the 28th.
The MIAA tournament kicks off in earnest this week for local basketball teams, and both the Manchester Essex girls’ and boys’ squads have a chance to make a run deep into the postseason. …
It’s Fantasy and Mythology with Cape Ann Symphony on Sunday, April 14 at Crowell Chapel

Gloucester Zine Fest Inaugural Event Set for April 27 in Downtown

The Sawyer Free Library will host the inaugural Gloucester Zine Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at 20 and 21 Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This event, open to all, offers a …

Senior Nite for Varsity Boys Basketball

Monday night the Hornets held Senior Night for the boys’ basketball team.   The seniors honored their parents for the support they provided during their athletic careers.   Kneeling, …

Manchester's Volunteers Deserve Better Than Carping by Those Too Busy to Serve

To the Editor, I’m writing to express an opinion regarding the recently published letter in The Cricket from Ms. Betsy Kross of Manchester. First, let me state that I have been …

Anna Coleman Ladd—All Sides of Life

One hundred years ago on Memorial Day 1924, the American Legion unveiled its Memorial to the five young men of Manchester who lost their lives in WWI.   Many attend this annual event at Rosedale …

 Maryellen Liddell 
Maryellen Liddell, 76, passed away peacefully on March 12 surrounded by her family and exceptional caregivers after a long illness.   Maryellen was born on October 24, 1947 in Medford, MA to …
Anne N. Dodge
Anne N. Dodge, 73 of Manchester-by-the-Sea, died at 3:18pm on Monday, March 18th, 2024. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Rodger and Mary Windor Nordblom and beloved wife to the …
Janice V. (Carroll) Moreshead
Janice Virginia Carroll Moreshead passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Woodlands Senior in Maine with her loving family at her side. Janice was born in Beverly, Massachusetts on July 21, …
Dr. John W. Feuerbach
Dr. John W. Feuerbach, of Larchmont, NY and Nantucket, passed away on March 8, 2024, at the age of 91, from complications related to pancreatic cancer.  His passing was as he wanted; John was at …
Elizabeth Armstrong Cheswick Garcia
Elizabeth Armstrong Cheswick Garcia, born in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 11, 1947, died peacefully at her home in Prides Crossing on March 1, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and husband of …

Anna Coleman Ladd: Les Gueules Cassées (“The Shattered Mugs”)

Part II of an incredible story of an amazing sculptress, who, impacted by returning veterans scarred by WWI, rebuilds their faces with her talents at her "Studio for Portrait Masks" ...
The Springtail also goes by latin name Hypogastrura nivicola.

The Deceiver, a Carnivorous Fungi 

‘The Deceiver’, Laccaria bicolor, is a simple pinkish mushroom with purplish gills that can be found growing just about everywhere on sandy forest floors, like those near coastal regions …
Tucker Smith and Elise Jillson of Cedar Rock Gardens, are farming, successfully, amidst the boulders and rocky outcroppings of a seemingly infertile New England coast

A Growing Demand For Fresh

A visit to Cedar Rock Gardens is a journey to a lost agrarian past; a slow meander along Walker’s Creek towards Essex Bay and into a rural part of Essex and Gloucester that feels long forgotten …

Missing Bodies in 1818 Essex Prompts Investigation

It’s almost Halloween, and last week, we kicked off a three-part seasonal story written by Robert “Rob” Fitzgibbon, a local author and an Essex Library Trustee. The story harkens back to the early 1800s in Essex, when a Harvard-trained doctor was arrested for grave robbing ... .

Busted, Dr. Sewall, Grave Robber of Chebacco Parish Receives … Justice?

In this final edition of Rob Fitzgibbon's three-part series about a true crime story in Essex from the early 1800s, Dr. Sewell goes to trial. That's when the unbelievable part of his story just began ...
AT HOME NOW
Colors are back after a long love affair with cool whites and greys. And part of that is the opportunity to lean into new finishes in fixtures, like rubbed bronze, brass, and yes, gold.

It’s all in How You Finish That Counts

I   don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it’s the wild west out there when it comes to the finishes we find on hardware, bathroom fixtures, and lighting.   Where we used to …

woman gardening herbs in her backyard garden
Spring is here, bringing an array of colors and a sense of renewal to Cape Ann’s gardens. Right now, it’s the perfect time to highlight the beauty of your surroundings.   Can you …
Cushing’s Syndrome in Dogs

Cushing’s Disease is rather daunting.   It is not common, although I do see it.   It involves a gland that affects the production of one of the most essential hormones in a …

Manchester Library Notes | March 29

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including registration for April 2's solar eclipse viewing party, community poetry reading, book groups and more.

Off at School and Doing Great | Feb. 29

Local students from Manchester and Essex are off at college, and many are making their mark. The following have been named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List for their academic performance. Check it out.

