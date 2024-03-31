After serving as interim president, Brian Pellinen has been named President of Montserrat College of Art following a year-long national search. Pellinen, 53, stepped in to fill the vacancy left …
Massachusetts has 50 cities and 301 towns across 14 counties, and this week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey swore in Manchester resident and Manchester Essex Regional High School Junior Summer …
Manchester will receive $959,752 in federal funds to support planning and design for future PFAS purification of the town’s municipal water. The funds came as part of a larger, …
One year after winning 14 games and making it to the MIAA Div. 4 Final Four against Ipswich, the Manchester Essex girls’ lacrosse team seems as hungry as ever to get the season underway and …
The Sawyer Free Library will host the inaugural Gloucester Zine Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at 20 and 21 Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This event, open to all, offers a …
Monday night the Hornets held Senior Night for the boys’ basketball team. The seniors honored their parents for the support they provided during their athletic careers. Kneeling, …
To the Editor, I’m writing to express an opinion regarding the recently published letter in The Cricket from Ms. Betsy Kross of Manchester. First, let me state that I have been …
One hundred years ago on Memorial Day 1924, the American Legion unveiled its Memorial to the five young men of Manchester who lost their lives in WWI. Many attend this annual event at Rosedale …
I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it’s the wild west out there when it comes to the finishes we find on hardware, bathroom fixtures, and lighting. Where we used to …
Cushing’s Disease is rather daunting. It is not common, although I do see it. It involves a gland that affects the production of one of the most essential hormones in a …
A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including registration for April 2's solar eclipse viewing party, community poetry reading, book groups and more.
Local students from Manchester and Essex are off at college, and many are making their mark. The following have been named to the Fall 2023 Dean's List for their academic performance. Check it out.
The First Essex and Middlesex district Republican State Committeeman race certainly didn’t lack excitement that began on election night March …
The Manchester Memorial Parent Teacher Organization (MMPTO) is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved community event, Hit the Street …
If the MBTA and the Affordable housing requirements get their way, this is how I envision our beautiful town in 5+ years. Multiple …
First, let me indicate that I am speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the MBTA Task Force. This is to correct the misleading …
Do you really want to give up your Property Zoning Rights to the MBTA/State? After all, you can see how well the MBTA provides us with clean, …
Manchester-Essex Softball Association (“MESA”), a 501(c)(3) organization, was created in 2023 to focus on creating the best atmosphere for …
On Saturday, March 9 at 9 a.m., Democrats in Essex, MA will be caucusing to elect three delegates and three alternates to the Massachusetts …
Beginning Monday, March 4th at 10 a.m., the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) will conduct public hearings on Manchester’s Zoning …
Manchester Democrats will meet at Town Hall, 2nd floor, on Saturday, March 9, starting at 9 a.m. to choose 4 Delegates and 3 alternates from …