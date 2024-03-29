Gloucester Zine Fest Inaugural Event Set for April 27 in Downtown

Posted Friday, March 29, 2024 4:23 pm

The Sawyer Free Library will host the inaugural Gloucester Zine Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at 20 and 21 Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This event, open to all, offers a platform for artistic exploration, community engagement, and cultural enrichment with no admission fee.

Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the library's collection of zines, participate in zine-making activities, and immerse themselves in zine culture. "Zines," short for fan magazines, are small-batch, handmade publications that have historically provided a medium for self-expression outside mainstream channels.

"The Sawyer Free Library is honored to host Cape Ann's inaugural Zine Fest," said Library Director Jenny Benedict. "Zines serve as a conduit for diverse voices and narratives. Through this festival, we aim to foster creativity, celebrate community, and promote dialogue. Whether you are new to the world of zines or a seasoned creator, there will be engaging activities for everyone."

The festival features a range of hands-on workshops, inspiring speakers, live music, and a vibrant Zine Marketplace at 20 Main Street, where attendees can connect with zinesters and explore their work.

Participants of all ages can engage in zine-making activities facilitated by local community partners Cape Ann Art Haven and Cape Ann Museum, as well as enjoy performances by the Gloucester Student Band. Attendees can also savor delicious treats from Holy Cow Ice Cream while exploring the world of zines.

The Sawyer Free Library aims to cultivate connections, ignite imaginations, inspire learning, and provide a welcoming space for all community members. The library's zine collection, now available for checkout, offers access to diverse perspectives and styles. Additionally, the library welcomes zine donations to expand this growing collection.

For more information about Gloucester Zine Fest, visit the library's website or call 978-325-5500.