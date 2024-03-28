Manchester Library Notes | March 29

Posted Thursday, March 28, 2024 5:42 pm

NOTE: Starting in April, Spring hours kick in and the library is closed Sundays after March 24th.

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including registration for April 2's solar eclipse viewing party, community poetry reading, book groups and more. Check it out.

Author Chat with Megumi Inouye (Virtual)

Tuesday, April 2 from 7-8 p.m. Join author Megumi Inouye as she discusses her book “The Soul of Gift Wrapping: Creative Techniques for Expressing Gratitude, inspired by the Japanese Art of Giving.” Learn how to both wrap beautifully and show gratitude for those you are gifting. Registration is required.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, April 8, from 3-4:30 p.m. Join us on the front lawn for the cosmic event of the year. As long as the weather cooperates, we will have a good view of an almost complete eclipse.

We have a limited number of eclipse glasses that will be handed out during the event, one per person, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community Poetry Reading

Wednesday, April 10, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join us as we celebrate the winners of Manchester Public Library’s poetry contest. Come and hear our local poets of all ages read their winning poems. Light refreshments will be served at this special after-hours event.

Mindfulness Meditation at the First Parish Church Meeting Room

Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 12 noon in the teen loft with Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Please register if this is your first time coming to this program. We need an email or a phone number in case we need to cancel or change venues.

Mystery Book Group

Friday, March 29 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. We will discuss “What Comes After” by Joanne Tompkins. “The grieving single parents of two recently deceased teenage boys forge an unexpected bond over the appearance of a mysterious pregnant girl who offers insight into the tragedy.

Tuesday, April 2, from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person or on ZOOM to discuss “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom” by Ilyon Woo, which “relates the daring escape from bondage in Georgia to freedom in the North by an enslaved couple disguised as a wealthy planter and his property.”

MBTS Library Renovation: Ask the Director

Tuesdays beginning March 26 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon. The MBTS Library is in the process of apply for grant funding to renovate and expand the library. The library director will hold open table hours each Tuesday. Drop in to ask questions and learn more about the project.

Shut Up and Write (Virtual)

Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Join a community of writers and artists on Zoom who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued.

MPL Children’s Events:

Winter and Spring Storytimes

Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join Miss Audrey for Storytime for children ages 0-5 with their caregivers. We will share books, songs, and games. This program runs through April 24th.

New Stem Club

Friday, April 12 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Grades 3-6. This club meets every second Friday of the month. Join Miss Audrey for some hands-on science fun. Registration is required.