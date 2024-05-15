Manchester Library Notes | May 17

Posted Wednesday, May 15, 2024 3:59 pm

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including a meeting of the Diversity Matters Book Club, an educational session on NASA and space exploration, children's programs, and more.

Library Closed Memorial Day: The library will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

Cookbook Club: “Milk Street Vegetables: Tuesday, May 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Cookbook Club meets once a month to share recipes from a new cookbook off our library shelves. May’s pick is Milk Street Vegetables: 250 Bold, Simple Recipes for Every Season by Christopher Kimball.

Diversity Matters Book Group: Tuesday, May 22 from 6-7 p.m. May’s Diversity Matters book group’s pick is “We Were Eight Years in Power” by Ta-Nihisi Coates. ‘We were eight years in power’ was the lament of Reconstruction-era black politicians as the American experiment in multiracial democracy ended with the return of white supremacist rule in the South. In this sweeping collection of new and selected essays, Ta-Nehisi Coates explores the tragic echoes of that history in our own time: the unprecedented election of a black president followed by a vicious backlash that fueled the election of the man Coates argues is America’s ‘first white president.’

MBTS Reads 2024: Book Group: “A City on Mars: Can we Settle Space, Should we Settle Space and Have we Really Thought This Through?

Friday, May 24 from 4-5 p.m. Earth is not well. The promise of starting life anew somewhere far, far away--no climate change, no war, no Twitter-beckons, and settling the stars finally seems within our grasp. Kelly and Zach Weinersmith set out to write the essential guide to a glorious future of space settlements, but after years of research, they aren’t so sure it’s a good idea. “A City on Mars” investigates perhaps the biggest questions humanity will ever ask itself-whether and how to become multiplanetary.

MBTS Reads 2024: Explore Mars with NASA Ambassador: Wednesday, May 29 from 5-6 p.m. Discover more about the planet Mars. “Astronauts” will experience a hands-on sensory experience of Mars and spend time experiencing/playing with the tools of the Mars Exploration Program (rovers, landers, and other activities). This is an all-ages program. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed like astronauts (gloves, hat or helmet, and thick puffy coat). Registration is required.

Hearthside Book Group: Tuesday, June 4 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss selections of your choice from “Dinner With The President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House” by Alex Prud’homme. A sumptuous narrative history of presidential food-from Washington starving at Valley Forge to Trump’s well-done steaks with ketchup--from the co-author of “My Life in France.”

End-of-Life Doulas (Virtual): Thursday, May 23 from 7-8 p.m. This virtual presentation will teach you about End-of-Life doulas and trained non-medical providers who can be present from an initial diagnosis to ultimate death. Understanding the resources, options, and support systems that may be available to us is an important part of the process. End-of-Life doulas provide support to the individual and their loved ones, are knowledgeable on matters ranging from practical to spiritual, and help people identify how they want to live well, with choice, healing and thoughtfulness, as they near death. We have a panel of three such practitioners, all with different backgrounds, experience, and practices.

Author Kelly Weinersmith discusses “City on Mars”: Tuesday, May 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kelly will be discussing her newest book at the annual meeting of the Friends of the Library. This event will be held at the First Parish Church Community Hall. Please register so we know how much food and drinks to provide.

Digital Advice Appointments on Monday and Drop In on Friday: Register for a dedicated session Mondays at 12 or 12:30 p.m. or drop in on most Fridays between 3-4 p.m. We have guidance for easy-to-moderate tech issues. Please bring your device, charger and any passwords associated with your device or project. This is a program to offer one-on-one instruction on how to utilize your technology better. We cannot do a tech project for you, and certain issues will be outside of our digital expertise.

Mindfulness Meditation at the First Parish Church Meeting Room: Every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-12 noon in the teen loft with Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Please register if this is your first time coming to this program. We need either an email or a phone number in case we need to cancel or change venues.

Book Donations: Help support the annual book sale on the library lawn during Festival by the Sea on August 3. Please donate books you no longer want but are in good enough shape that you would buy them. Our collection location is MERHS, not the library. Drop off on Saturday, May 18 and June 15 from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

Manchester Reads 2024: This May discover the universe together with a space-themed Manchester Reads. Check out books, programs for all ages, crafts and even a telescope.

MBTS Library Renovation: Ask the Director: Tuesdays beginning from 11 a.m.-12 noon. The MBTS Library is in the process of apply for grant funding to renovate and expand the library. The Library Director will hold open table hours each Tuesday in the library. Drop in to ask questions and learn more about the project.

Shut Up and Write (Virtual): Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Join a community of writers and artists on Zoom who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued.

MPL Children’s Events:

Winter and Spring Storytimes: Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join Miss Audrey for Storytime for children ages 0-5 with their caregivers. We will share books, songs, and games. This program runs through April 24th.

Exploring Mars: Thursday, May 23 from 5:30-6:45 p.m. for grades 4-6. Let’s learn about Mars and Mars rovers, then we’ll play a game where some kids are “Mission Control”, and others are “Rovers”. Can we work together to navigate on the surface of Mars? Register online.

Graphic Novel Club: Wednesday, May 29 from 4-4:45 p.m. Ages 4-7. We meet once a month to explore new and new-to-you graphic novels with friends, snacks, and activities. We will be discussing “Red’s Planet” by Eddie Pittman. Registration is required.