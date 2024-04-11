Essex Library Notes | April 12

Posted Thursday, April 11, 2024 4:02 pm

On Monday, April 15th, the Essex library will be closed in observance of Patriot’s Day. TOHP Burnham Free Library

30 Martin St

Essex, MA 01929

View larger map 30 Martin StEssex, MA 01929

Teen Minute to Win-it

Monday, April 29 at 4 p.m. for grades 5-8. Tweens and Teens, enjoy an afternoon of fun, fast-paced challenges with your friends.

Queen Elizabeth II

Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. A theatrical performance with actress Sheryl Faye. Enjoy an evening with England’s longest reigning monarch followed by tea and treats.

Snakes at the Library

Tuesday, April 16 at 4 p.m. Join us as we welcome back Rick Roth and the Cape Ann Vernal Pond team and their snakes of New England. Registration is required.

Community Book Group

Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Come by for a discussion of “Dancing at the Pity Party” by Tyler Feder.

Regional Social Worker

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 12 noon in the first-floor meeting room. Free, private, and confidential, learn about resources, gain strategies and skill to assist in stress reduction and management. No appointment necessary.

CFCE Science Thursdays

Thursdays 9-10 a.m. for ages 2-6 years old. Join Ms. Christine for some STEAM fun, you will listen to stories, then explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Space is limited so please register.