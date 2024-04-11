Manchester Library Notes | April 12

Posted Thursday, April 11, 2024 5:42 pm

NOTE: Starting in April, Spring hours have kicked in and the library is closed Sundays thru the fall.

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including an in-person author talk with Chuck Wisner, a workshop on cooking with leftovers, a plant swap and more.

Mindfulness Meditation at the First Parish Church Meeting Room

Every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-12 noon in the teen loft with Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be a guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Please register if this is your first time coming to this program. We need either an email or a phone number in case we need to cancel or change venues.

Art Across Asia: Persia-(Virtual)

Sunday, April 14 from 2:30-4 p.m. Uncover the unique artistic elements of ancient Middle Eastern art, and its influence on art across Asia and Europe. Visit the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco virtually.

“Cooking with Scraps” (Virtual)

Wednesday, April 17 from 7-8 p.m. Do you feel bad about throwing away (or even composting) food scraps that could be used? Lindsay-Jean Hard, cookbook author and sustainability warrior, and Amy Emberling, managing partner of Zingerman’s Bakehouse, are here to help us learn how we can make use of those scraps, keep them out of landfills, and still have enough left-over for our compost pile. Register online or over the phone.

Author Chuck Wisner

Thursday, April 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For the Cultural Council’s 4th session, we will be hosting Chuck Wisner a leadership coach and consultant. He will be discussing his book “The Art of Conscious Conversations: Transforming How We Talk, Listen, and Interact.” Registration is required.

Haunted Happenings: Fear Town and Factory of Terror (Virtual)

Thursday, April 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Fear Town Haunted House in Seekonk, MA is an outdoor haunted trail through the woods. Factory of Terror in Fall River, MA is a well loved and known local attraction. Join owner Mike Quill and Jeff DePaoli, host of “That Halloween Podcast”, as they talk about these fantastic haunted experiences right in our backyard. Register online or by phone.

Free Friday Movie

Friday, April 26 from 6-8 p.m. We will be showing a movie in the Reference Room on the 4th Friday of every month. We will supply the popcorn, feel free to bring covered, non-alcoholic beverages. Check out what is showing on our website.

Plant Swap

Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Have some spider plants that are ready to propagate? Buy an eight-pack of flowers and only need six? Why not swap the plants with your neighbors? Trade some spider plants for some aloe. Some zucchini for some tomatoes. Notice: These plants are from home gardens and may carry pests and disease that may not be healthy for your

garden. Trade with caution and when you can, remove the soil from new plants and plant them as bare roots to limit the spread.

Manchester Reads 2024

This May discover the universe together with a space-themed Manchester Reads. Check out books, programs for all ages, crafts and even a telescope.

MBTS Library Renovation: Ask the Director

Tuesdays beginning March 26 from 11 a.m.-12 noon. The MBTS Library is in the process of apply for grant funding to renovate and expand the library. The Library Director will hold open table hours each Tuesday in the library. Drop in to ask questions and learn more about the project.

Shut Up and Write (Virtual)

Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Join a community of writers and artists on Zoom who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued.

MPL CHILDREN EVENTS:

Winter and Spring Storytimes

Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join Miss Audrey for Storytime for children ages 0-5 with their caregivers. We will share books, songs, and games. This program runs through April 24th.

New STEM Club

Friday, April 12 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Grades 3-6. This club meets every second Friday of the month. Join Miss Audrey for some hands-on science fun. Registration is required.