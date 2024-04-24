Manchester Library Notes | April 26

Posted Wednesday, April 24, 2024 3:59 pm

A lot is happening this week at the Manchester by the Sea Public Library, including a meeting of the Mystery Book Club, a plant swap, meditation, children's programs and more.

Mindfulness Meditation at the First Parish Church Meeting Room | Every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-12 noon in the teen loft with Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Please register if this is your first time coming to this program. We need either an email or a phone number in case we need to cancel or change venues.

Book Donations | Help support the annual book sale on the library lawn during Festival by the Sea on August 3. Please donate books you no longer want but are in good enough shape that you would buy them. Our collection location is MERHS, not the library. Drop off on Saturday, May 18, and June 15 from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

Diversity Matters Book Group | Tuesday, April 30 from 1-2 p.m. We will discuss “Stony the Road”: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow” by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Mystery Book Group | Friday, April 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. We will discuss “The Maid” by Nita Prose.

Hearthside Book Group | Tuesday, May 7 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.

Free Friday Movie | Friday, April 26 from 6-8 p.m. We will be showing a movie in the Reference Room on the 4th Friday of every month. We will supply the popcorn, feel free to bring covered, non-alcoholic beverages. Check out what is showing on our website.

Plant Swap | Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Have some spider plants that are ready to propagate? Buy an eight-pack of flowers and only need six? Why not swap the plants with your neighbors? Trade some spider plants for some aloe. Some zucchini for some tomatoes. Notice: These plants are from home gardens and may carry pests and disease that may not be healthy for your garden. Trade with caution and when you can, remove the soil from new plants and plant them as bare roots to limit the spread.

Manchester Reads 2024 | This May discover the universe together with a space-themed Manchester Reads. Check out books, programs for all ages, crafts and even a telescope.

MBTS Library Renovation: Ask the Director | Tuesdays beginning from 11 a.m.-12 noon. The MBTS Library is in the process of apply for grant funding to renovate and expand the library. The Library Director will hold open table hours each Tuesday in the library. Drop in to ask questions and learn more about the project.

Shut Up and Write (Virtual) | Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Join a community of writers and artists on Zoom who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued.

MPL Children’s Events:

Winter and Spring Storytimes | Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join Miss Audrey for Storytime for children ages 0-5 with their caregivers. We will share books, songs, and games. This program runs through April 24th.

Plant a Seed – Paint a Pot | Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. During the plant swap, kids and kids of all ages can paint a pot and plant a seed of their choice. Bring home your creations and watch it grow.