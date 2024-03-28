Manchester Library Notes | April 5

Posted Thursday, March 28, 2024 5:42 pm

NOTE: Starting in April, the library's new spring hours kicked in, and the library is closed on Sundays. Manchester Public Library

15 Union St

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Ma 01944

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, April 8, from 3-4:30 p.m. Join us on the front lawn for the cosmic event of the year. As long as the weather cooperates, we will have a good view of an almost complete eclipse. We have a limited number of eclipse glasses that will be handed out during the event, one per person, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hearthside Book Group

Tuesday, April 9 from 4-5 p.m. We will discuss “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom” by Ilyon Woo which “relates the daring escape from bondage in Georgia to freedom in the North by an enslaved couple disguised as a wealthy planter and his property.

Cookbook Club

Tuesday, April 9 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Cookbook Club meets monthly to share recipes from a new cookbook. April’s pick is “Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream” by Alivin Cailan with Alexandra Cuerdo and Susan Choung.

Minimizing Food Wastage with Sarah Robertson-Barnes (Virtual)

Tuesday, April 11, from 7-8 p.m. We learned so much from Sarah last time, we just had to have her back. This time, we’ll discuss how to minimize or eliminate food wastage in your family, especially with kids. Sarah will have ideas to take baby steps to save, use, or compost food scraps so none (or little) goes into landfills.

Community Poetry Reading

Wednesday, April 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join us as we celebrate the winners of Manchester Public Library’s poetry contest. Come and hear our local poets of all ages read their winning poems. Light refreshments will be served at this special after-hours event.

Mindfulness Meditation at the First Parish Church Meeting Room

Every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-12 noon in the teen loft with Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Please register if this is your first time coming to this program. We need either an email or a phone number in case we need to cancel or change venues.

MBTS Library Renovation: Ask the Director

Tuesdays beginning March 26 from 11 a.m.-12 noon. The MBTS Library is in the process of apply for grant funding to renovate and expand the library. The Library Director will hold open table hours each Tuesday in the library. Drop in to ask questions and learn more about the project.

Shut Up and Write (Virtual)

Every Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Join a community of writers and artists on Zoom who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued.

MPL Children’s Events:

Winter and Spring Storytimes

Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join Miss Audrey for Storytime for children ages 0-5 with their caregivers. We will share books, songs, and games. This program runs through April 24th.

New Stem Club

Friday, April 12 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Grades 3-6. This club meets every second Friday of the month. Join Miss Audrey for some hands-on science fun. Registration is required.