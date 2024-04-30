Posted Tuesday, April 30, 2024 4:00 pm

Thomas Knoke, 60, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 20, 2024. He was the loving husband of Regine Adam and devoted father of Emily and Shannon Adam.

Thomas grew up in Wenden, Germany, as the oldest of three sons. He earned his Master’s degree of Electronical Engineering and Information Technology at the Technical University of Munich. Thomas founded TK Consulting in 2004 and worked as a project manager and consultant for many years. His consulting included several international banks as well as Frankfurt International Airport. Thomas had a deep passion for the environment and sustainability. As Manager IT Business Solutions at Form Energy in Boston, Thomas was able to find the best place to combine his passion and talents to support their mission of low-cost clean energy.

Thomas loved spending time with his wife of twenty-eight years and his two daughters whether at home or traveling the world together. In 2012, he moved to Manchester-by-the-Sea with his family for its sense of community and beautiful location. He loved photography, riding his bike on Cape Ann as well as walks on Singing Beach. At any family or friends gathering he could be found barbecuing behind the grill; he was a great host.

In addition to his wife and daughters, he will be missed by his brothers, Harald Knoke and Stefan Knoke; their spouses; his nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and close friends.

A celebration of Thomas’ life will be hosted for family and friends on May 9th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Congregational Parish Hall, 1 Chapel Lane in Manchester-by-the-Sea. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his honor to PLAN International.

