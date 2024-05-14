Richard James Greenleaf Jr.   

Posted Tuesday, May 14, 2024 6:35 pm

July 30, 1938 – May 10, 2024

Richard “Dick” Greenleaf Jr., 85, of Manchester, MA, beloved husband of Annie Willmonton Greenleaf, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Dick had a passion for life and a witty sense of humor that left those around him in awe. He filled his life as an entrepreneur, inventor, extraordinary piano player, fisherman, golfer, builder, and designer, and was dedicated to serving his community and caring for his family.

Dick was born in Ipswich, MA on July 30, 1938, the oldest son of Richard and Emily (Savage) Greenleaf Sr, where he spent his formative years. He was a proud graduate of Ipswich High School, where he laid the foundation for a life filled with passion and dedication to his community and his craft. On July 11, 1959, he married his wife Annie, and together they embarked on new adventures all while raising their three daughters in the home he built by the ocean and a cottage built on Province Lake, NH.

Dick began his professional career working for United Shoe before joining Jacobson/Barwood Manufacturing. In 1980, Dick fulfilled his dream of business ownership when he purchased Crystal Engineering Co. in Wakefield, MA. Under his leadership, Crystal Engineering thrived, eventually relocating to Newburyport, MA. There, he continued to showcase his prolific inventions that illustrated his ingenuity and creativity. His innovative spirit extended beyond the confines of his business ventures, leaving a lasting impact on various industries.

In addition to his professional work, Dick was deeply committed to serving his community. He served for several years as President of the Ipswich Lions Club, a North Shore Chamber of Commerce member, Helman’s male choral group member, and an active participant in various civic organizations. He was also considered an honorary Girl Scout as he joined many Scout camping trips from Maine to Massachusetts. Dick also served as Assistant Superintendent of the Sunday School at First Parish Church Congregational.

Outside of his community service and professional work, Dick was a talented musician who liked to fill the early mornings and afternoons with his music. He’d write songs and poems and occasionally pick up the accordion, guitar, or trumpet to bring joy to those around him. As his family gathered around the holidays, the days always morphed into sing-a-longs. His love of music left a lasting impression wherever he went.

Dick had a zest for life that was contagious and would approach every new adventure with enthusiasm and determination. From family camping trips up and down the East

Coast to summers at their cottage in Province Lake, NH, he filled his family’s lives up with cherished memories they will hold onto forever.

Above all else, Dick cherished his role as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Annie, his brothers, Robert Greenleaf, Donald (Dottie) Greenleaf, his daughters Donna (Steve) Venning, Lisa Greenleaf & Bob Pope, and Jennifer (Craig) Southard, his grandchildren, Glenn Loucks, Meghan and Christopher Gollihue, Jessica (Jason) D’Avolio, Lindsay Rose, Chelsea (Steven) Ascolillo-Rose, and his great-grandchildren Jordan and Juliana D’Avolio.

Richard’s funeral service will be at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly, on Thursday, May 23, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester.

After the ceremony, there will be a celebration of life held at the 1640 Hart House, 51 Linebrook Rd, Ipswich, MA. Contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to the American Cancer Society, www.donate.cancer.org. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.