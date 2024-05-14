Posted Tuesday, May 14, 2024 6:35 pm

Lowell Mason Lee Peabody, born in Mt. Kisco, NY on August 11, 1951 died peacefully on May 9, 2024, surrounded by family. He lived most of his life in Manchester, MA and raised his family in Essex and Hamilton. Most recently of Gloucester, MA, he is survived by his siblings Virginia Peabody and Linda Moore, his children Whitney Buckley, Charlie Peabody, and Ben Peabody, and his grandchildren Finnegan, Rowan, and Grace Buckley. He was predeceased by his parents Pamela Peabody, Grigsby Peabody, and Charles Henry Lee, and his brother Henry Peabody.

He attended Holderness School, Universidad de las Américas in Mexico City, Mexico and Boston University. He made his career in commercial real estate in the Boston area.

He spent many of his early years successfully racing AutoCross with Porsche Club of America, an endeavor that earned him notoriety on (and off) the track. He was a lifelong lover of music. He sang and played the 6- and 12-string guitar, always working on mastering his newest favorite song. In recent years he had taught himself to play the mandolin. Later in life he developed a love for photography. His favorite subject was the shoreline and he was endlessly fascinated by the possibilities of photoshop.

A celebration of life will be held at the Chowder House at Tuck’s Point in Manchester-by-the-sea on Sunday, August 11, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kaplan Family House in Danvers, MA, or to Cape Ann Animal Aid.