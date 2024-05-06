Posted Monday, May 6, 2024 10:57 am

Jeffrey L. Peart died suddenly on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Beverly Hospital with his wife by his side. He was the son of the late Charles and Noreen Peart.

Jeff graduated from Manchester High School and St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. He belonged to the Manchester Club and was a friend of Bill W. for 34 years. He began his career as a lab scientist and moved to dealing with quality assurance and regulatory affairs. He could communicate well with MDs, PhDs, lab techs, FDA bureaucrats, and management. He loved his career and worked on some life-changing medications.

Visiting new places with Jeff was always an adventure. Close to home, summer trips to Maine were a tradition, and he and Mary had visited all of Canada’s maritime provinces. From a family trip cross country in 1995 to visits to England, Austria, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, and Ireland, Jeff loved getting to know the history and cuisine of all these places.

Beyond his love for his family and friends, he was passionate about baseball. A lifelong member of Red Sox nation, he was disappointed by management’s lack of investment in the team in recent years. He was the umpire for the Essex Baseball club, based at Spence-Pierce-Little farm in Newbury, MA. Their game is played by 19th century rules when a ball that bounced once was considered an out and gloves were not used. He was in his element, overseeing the play on the field on summer weekend afternoons.

He loved his family and friends, his cats and dogs, his little town, Singing Beach, baseball, cookies, and ice cream.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary of Manchester; his son, Michael, and partner Shanti Singh; sisters, Lorene Peart, Elizabeth Jennings, Joan Flynn; his brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. Jeff is also survived by his beloved cat and dog.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jeff on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the American Legion Hall, 14 Church Street, Manchester at 11:30 A.M.

In his memory, his family requests that donations be made to the Friends of Manchester Council on Aging, P.O. Box 264, Manchester, MA 01944.

Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA.