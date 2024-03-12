Posted Tuesday, March 12, 2024 11:06 am

Elizabeth Armstrong Cheswick Garcia, born in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 11, 1947, died peacefully at her home in Prides Crossing on March 1, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and husband of 52 years, Adolfo Ramon Garcia.

She is survived by her husband, Adolfo; her brother, Michael John Ensor of Gloucester; her son, Andrew Armstrong Garcia and daughter-in-law, Anne Trainer Garcia, and grandchildren, Adolfo Davis Garcia and Frances Armstrong Garcia, of Stanfordville, New York; her daughter, Laurence Elizabeth de Armada Garcia, and grandson, John Armstrong Garcia Roosevelt of Prides Crossing. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Helen Armstrong Ensor, and sister, Nancy Hackett Ensor Smith. She is also survived by her cousin, Lawrence Kane and his family on Cape Cod.

Elizabeth married “Dolf” (as she nicknamed him) on July 17, 1971, with a reception at her aunt Florence’s home on Marmion Way, in Rockport. Despite her many accomplishments, Elizabeth was proudest of her life-long love affair with Dolf and the affectionately referred to “unit” they created with their children, Andrew and “Lacy”, daughter-in-law, Anne; grandchildren, “Addy”, Frances, and “Little John”; and her brother Michael, her best friend since birth.

Elizabeth graduated from Lasell Junior College and completed the Executive Training program at the Jordan Marsh Company in Boston in 1969. She held several Executive Management positions in the retail space in Boston and Washington, D.C., which supported her and Dolf as he attended Georgetown Law School, before relocating to New York City, where she chose to stay home to focus on raising her two young children. Dolf referred to her as the Chairman, CEO, and Majority vote of the Garcia Family Corporation from that time forward.

Elizabeth was a self-taught and accomplished artist, interior decorator, and antique collector through her company, Cheswick Antiques Ltd., through which she operated a store in Prides Crossing. She had a uniquely creative mind and true talent for making things beautiful.

Elizabeth loved to spend time in the gardens of her cherished Westhollow, October Hill, Turtle Walk, and Caleb’s Meadow. She was a well-respected horticulturist, award-winning gardener, and flower arranger. Elizabeth served as the Chairman of the Garden Club of America Boston Committee, where she was instrumental in creating an annual appreciation award. A GCA Accredited Flower Design Judge, she travelled to Philadelphia, Atlanta, and across the country, judging shows. Elizabeth was a member of the Northshore Garden Club and Garden Club of Palm Beach, served on the Board of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, and was an active member of the Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach. Elizabeth also co-founded and ran a Children’s Dancing School with two close friends.

Elizabeth was a beloved member of the Beverly Farms community, and the Palm Beach community later in her lifetime. She served on the vestry at St. John's Church in Beverly Farms and was an active member at Bethesda-by-the Sea in Palm Beach. She was a sailor, tennis player, golfer, and skier before her illness. She loved to be active and socialize with friends and was a member of The Singing Beach Club, Essex County Club, Manchester Yacht Club, Vincent Club, and Everglades Club in Palm Beach. Elizabeth also loved dogs, including Rusty, Archibald, Holly, Cheswick and Rufus; and her grand-dogs, Boaz, Ruth and Oscar.

Elizabeth survived a 21-year battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Known by all as a force of nature, and a living legend, it is fitting that she passed on the first day of Women’s History Month.

With discernment, Elizabeth rarely met a stranger, and was beloved by all who were fortunate to count her a friend. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. The family has established a Memorial Fund to support Beverly Farms Gardens to continue to support those in need in her beloved community as she did throughout her time on earth.

A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Elizabeth will be held in July. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be considered Elizabeth's honor to Beverly Farms Gardens, at which grows organic vegetables for the local community in need, including the Beverly Church Supper program. Elizabeth loved these gardens and was a passionate supporter of the Beverly Church Supper program and Beverly Bootstraps. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.