ME Boys Lax Finds Its Focus at Season’s Start

Posted Wednesday, April 24, 2024 4:24 pm

While a 4-1 start to the season is nothing to sneeze at, a 9-7 loss to Ipswich on April 5 provided the Manchester Essex boys lacrosse team with its most important lesson of the spring season so far.

“Our loss to Ipswich [in] game two of the season at home was a big learning moment for us,” explains ME boys lacrosse coach Jon Siderewicz. “We led for three quarters and couldn't pull it out in the end. The message was to take one play, one whistle, and one quarter at a time, not letting the end result affect how we prepare or play. There has been growth just from this loss alone”

That growth seems to be evident in just how well the Hornets have fared since that game. Manchester Essex pulled out a close, 9-8 win over Winthrop on April 9, and then went on to pummel Hamilton-Wenham on April 12 (an 18-2 win) and Woburn on April 16 (a 14-4 score).

“We've had a good start to the season, however the next part of the season will be an uphill battle especially once we get into CAL play which is the majority of our schedule,” says Siderewicz.

That schedule includes a home game against Lynnfield on April 23, away against Triton on April 26 and back home to host Amesbury to close out the month (April 30, 4 p.m.). Further down the road, the Hornets have Weston and Pentucket in early May, with the road rematch against Ipswich on May 9 (4:30 p.m.).

“This week we host Lynnfield and travel to Triton,” explains Siderewicz. “Both pretty big games for us considering both are CAL contests, so we need to be prepared and have a good, solid couple days of focus at practice. Most importantly, we want to focus on us and what we have done wrong in the past, and correct our mistakes to be better at what we are doing on the field on both sides of the ball.”

To get to this point -- and to keep it going in those key contests down the road -- the Hornets have leaned on their captains to set the tone. “Our current record of 4-1 and the success we have had stems from our leaders on the team,” says Siderewicz. “Captains Mac Edgerton, Quinn Brady and Henry Thurlow have done a great job leading our guys each day of the spring thus far, echoing the message just to take things one day at a time.” Also, of note has been the play of sophomore goalie Connor Dickson, who has looked great in net so far in 2024.

“Sophomore Connor Dickson is in his first year of starting in between the pipes for us, and has risen to the occasion every day,” says Siderewicz. “He comes to practice and battles every drill, and has really been an inspiration to a lot of the younger guys for that.”