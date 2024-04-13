Posted Saturday, April 13, 2024 11:35 am

Dorothy A. (Margulis) Pike, age 88 of Manchester by the Sea, entered Eternal Rest on April 10, 2024.

Dorothy was born in Boston, daughter of the late Mollie & Mac Margulis. She owned and operated an advertising agency in Boston, was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and sailing trips throughout the world and her yearly trips to Ireland.

She was the mother of Tina Spellman and Bryan Pike; grandmother of seven grandchildren; sister of the late Murray and Reuben Margulis; and aunt of many nieces & nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Services at the Mount Jacob Cemetery 96 Fernald Street, Gloucester were held on Friday April 12. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mouth and Foot Painting Artists www.mfpausa.com. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.