Posted Tuesday, April 9, 2024 11:56 am

Ruth M. Fusco, 89, passed away April 6, 2024 at her home in Manchester in the presence of her loving family.

Born in Revere, she was the daughter of the late John V. Sullivan and Jenny (Marshall) Sullivan. Beloved wife of William for 67 years. Devoted mother of Laurene Harrington (Fred), Sharlene Tuttle (Leigh), Elizabeth Lowe (Rick), Bill Fusco (Sarina), Patrice French (Gene), Ruth Sidhly, and Matthew Fusco (Kristen).

Ruth also leaves seventeen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one on the way. She adored all of them.

She is survived by her sister Joan, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Ruth graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Revere and went on to get her Registered Nurse Degree at Whidden Memorial Hospital, School of Nursing. She assisted with the administration of the first Polio vaccines. With seven children and seventeen grandchildren, her nursing skills were needed often.

Ruth had a strong Catholic faith which sustained her throughout her life.

Ruth loved being a mother and having a large family. She said, “It was the path she was meant to take” and she enjoyed every minute. Ruth had a beautiful singing voice and was happiest when the whole family was singing together.

Ruth loved an adventure and was game for anything. She skied, fly fished, and flew with her husband, Bill, in his plane and passed the Pinch Hitter Flying course at Beverly Airport.

We will remember Ruth as joyful, funny, loving, compassionate and so brave. She taught us how to live the right way.

We will miss her so much and she will be in our hearts forever. RIP Ruth, Mom, and Nunny.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 62 School Street, Manchester by the Sea on April 12 at 11 a.m. Reception for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s name to Catholic Charities.