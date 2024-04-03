Posted Wednesday, April 3, 2024 4:26 pm

December 10, 1952 - April 1, 2024

Ron Mastrogiacomo, a longtime resident of Manchester-by-the-Sea, died Monday after a short illness.

Born in New York, Ron was loved deeply by his family, friends and colleagues. His sense of humor is legendary among his family. His nieces and nephew were always excited for Ron to come home for the holidays as they knew he would trigger their laughter. An avid wine connoisseur, a meal with Ron was always met with beautiful new tastes.

After college at Northeastern University, Ron made his home in Massachusetts. He took pride in his work as a board-registered Civil Engineer with a 45-year career at the global engineering firm, AECOM. In his hometown of Manchester, he served for more than 15 years on the Manchester Planning Board, the last seven as Chairman. He was appointed to the Manchester Community Preservation Committee and served on the Manchester Water Resources Protection Task Force. Ron was also a member of the Manchester Club and, previously, served on the Donovan Park Committee.

Ron will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues. He is survived by his sister Janet, brother-in-law Jeff, brother Robert, nieces Marissa, Isabella and Cecilia and nephew Evan.

A local memorial is being planned in Manchester for later in the spring.