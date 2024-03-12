Posted Tuesday, March 12, 2024 1:10 pm

Dr. John W. Feuerbach, of Larchmont, NY and Nantucket, passed away on March 8, 2024, at the age of 91, from complications related to pancreatic cancer. His passing was as he wanted; John was at home, peaceful, and surrounded by family and love. John always had a joyous spirit and faith, spiced with a fierce determination that guided his values of companionship, empathy, community involvement and love of family.

Born on November 18, 1932, in New York City, John grew up on 11 Rochelle Road in Larchmont, NY, where he was the youngest of four children of Hilda and Fred Feuerbach. Rochelle Road was home base for John. The neighborhood was the center of his life where he played street games and made lifelong friendships. He attended Iona Prep, received his BS from Holy Cross College, and DDS from the University of Pennsylvania. From 1957 to 1959, John was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, achieving the rank of Captain, 306th Medical Group.

John always had his eye out for Florrie Collins who lived at 100 Beach Avenue in Larchmont. They knew each other as youngsters, and after dates, dances and proms, married on August 25, 1956. The two continued to live their entire lives in Larchmont, where they lovingly raised a family of four. John had an active dental practice in Larchmont starting in 1960, when he had one phone, one dental chair and a great deal of hope - as well as Florrie as typist, cleaner and decorator - to when he issued his “Farewell Address” in 2000. Over 40 years, when thousands of patients came through his office, he knew practically every child in Westchester County.

John and family resided at 34 Pryer Lane in Larchmont for many years. It was an active hub for social gatherings with friends and neighbors, young and old. John earned the distinction of being honorary C.E.O. of the Pryer Manor Boys Club, a loose affiliation of neighborhood kids.

John’s faith was strong, as was his involvement in the community. He was an elected Parish Council member at St. Augustine’s Church in Larchmont, and for many years led deliveries to the Missionaries of Charity soup kitchen and shelter in the Bronx, having taken the task from his sister, Mary Lou Mannix. John was a sought after “Altar Boy“ well into his senior years. The University Club and Lions Club of Larchmont were stronger through his active leadership. As General Manager of the Larchmont Saints Youth football teams, many fall Saturday mornings one could find John on the sideline at games with a rolled-up program, while Florrie was selling coffee with other football Mom’s. John’s local dental practice gave him the opportunity to establish deep roots in the community. He developed lasting relationships, sometimes with multiple generations within the same family.

John welcomed family schemes and ventures, such as leaving work early for half day ski trips to Sterling Forest, various hikes together, and cross-country ski treks at Bonnie Briar and Winged Foot with family. With his brother Fred as small boat captain, there are memories of hurling through rough Long Island Sound waters, the boys in the bow, finding Eaton’s Neck. It was always comical seeing John pack the “Silver Bullet”, the family’s 22’ AquaSport, to tow off the station wagon, bulging with suitcases, four children and a friend or two, and no seatbelts at the time, for the summer vacation trip to Chatham, MA. His various contortions on the golf course are vivid and legendary, as were his attempts to skate at Red Bridge, and being an overzealous slalom water skier after watching young hot shots, only to fall and rupture various ribs. John’s local practice afforded him time to come home for a daily lunch, and his ventures in the kitchen are storybook. Smoke still remains from his fried cheeseburger, followed by a quick read of the NY Times, his classic catnap causing his head to hit the table, and him emerging saying, “Gotta run, I have a two o’clock patient”.

John loved and excelled at many sports, but swimming was his specialty. At every level of competitive swimming he was outstanding, from local beaches and pools to awards at Iona and Holy Cross. His 1948 Iona Relay team won the gold at the Catholic Nationals. His dedication and love of the sport led to him coaching local youth at Bonnie Briar. John went on to officiate swim meets at the “Counties” at Playland, and was a Board member of the Westchester County Swimming Association.

John was as deep a sports fan as anyone imaginable and shared his visceral sports passion with everyone he encountered. His family recalls his numerous grunts and “expletives deleted” upon digesting a NY Football Giants’ fumble, an untimely error from a Yankee, a three-second violation committed by a Knickerbocker, or a missed open net by a Ranger. That same passion extended to the support of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting endeavors. John frequently rushed out of his office and never missed an opportunity to be at an event, even driving to Massachusetts to be there for his grandchildren’s games. He supported local sports, with a gusto for Mamaroneck Hockey, and was a devoted alumnus for Holy Cross athletics.

When John and Florrie traveled, they returned to places they loved, including Italy, where they developed a 2nd family in Fiano, to St. Maarten, Stratton Mtn., Basin Harbor, and Chatham, a cherished summer location. Nantucket, however, was a treasure for both John and Florrie, and the family gathering spot since 1980. He valued the tranquility and natural beauty of the island, fall walks through the moors with Florrie, tending to the garden, Memorial Day work weekends, and greeting family and friends at the dock.

John was respectful of opinions and opposing viewpoints. He supported his children as they grew into their teenage years. Many of their friends came through the house, introducing John to a variety of viewpoints, musical tastes and ways of looking at the world, and he was always open and accepting. The Allman Brothers “Jessica” stopped him in his tracks throughout his life. John’s values and principles shaped his children, and later, his grandchildren.

John’s impact on his family was staggering. His greatest joy was passing along love, and deeply engaging with each of his children, grandchildren and extended family. Later in life, as the children married, he cast a wider net of love to encompass his son and daughter in-laws, and his nine cherished grandchildren. John was predeceased by his sisters Hildegarde (Crimmins), Mary Lou (Mannix) and brother Fred. The recent passings of Mary Lou and Fred, as well as dear nieces and nephews, were profoundly sad events felt by him and the greater Feuerbach family. It was with much sorrow that his deeply loved son, Peter, passed away suddenly in 2013.

John is survived by Florrie (Collins), his wife of over 67 years, who was his absolute pride, joy and love in everything he did; his children Carla Feuerbach (husband Darrell Aldrich) of Manchester by the Sea, MA; John Feuerbach (wife MaryJo Moubry Feuerbach) of Manchester by the Sea, MA; Paul Feuerbach (wife Mary Kaysen) of Beverly Farms, MA; and daughter-in law Linda Eaton Feuerbach (fiancé Harlow LaBarge) of Manchester by the Sea, MA; and his grandchildren Chandler (fiancée Ana Wolf), Liam, and Ruby Aldrich; Tasla Feuerbach Bishop (husband Jack Bishop) and Courtney Feuerbach; Winston, Spencer, and Eve Feuerbach; and Jack Feuerbach.