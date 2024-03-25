Posted Monday, March 25, 2024 5:47 pm

Anne N. Dodge, 73 of Manchester-by-the-Sea, died at 3:18pm on Monday, March 18th, 2024.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Rodger and Mary Windor Nordblom and beloved wife to the late Steven B. Dodge. Anne graduated from Williams College with a BFA in English, and worked at the Bank of Boston where she met Steve. She served on the Board of University of Vermont, Middlesex School, and as President of the Board at Brookwood School.

She was a dedicated member of St John’s Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms and was committed to philanthropy with a special interest in scholarships, animal protection, and land conservation.

Anne was known for her love of family and spirited approach to life. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother to her three children and a proud Nana Anna to her five beloved grandchildren.

Her friends were dear to her. Her dogs were family to her. And throughout her life, her faith in God was a beacon for her.

Anne was passionate about outdoor activities, including playing tennis, skiing, riding, sailing and hiking. She loved art and was an avid photographer with her camera always in hand. Painting beautiful watercolors became her creative outlet later in life. She loved traveling with family and friends, and was especially connected to Vermont and Cape Cod. Throughout her life, she loved being with people, gathering everyone together. Anne passed surrounded by loved ones.

Anne is survived by two sons, Tom Dodge of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Ben Dodge of Cohasset; one daughter Kristen Dodge of Kinderhook, NY; two brothers, Pete Nordblom of Carlisle, Win Nordblom of Bluffton, South Carolina, and two sisters, Carolyn Los of Greece, and Lee Nordblom of Concord; five grandchildren, Bode Dodge and Heidi Dodge of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Payson Dodge, Sabella Dodge, Taylor Dodge of Cohasset. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her loving husband, Steven B. Dodge.

Anne’s memorial service will be at St. John Episcopal Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms on Friday, April 5th at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MSPCA in honor of Anne ( https://www.mspca.org/donate). Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.