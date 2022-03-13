William M. Blanchard III, 71, died peacefully on Monday, March 7 due to complications of heart failure.
William was the son of the late Barbara (Dow) and William M. Blanchard, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Sarah (Allen) of 43 years who was raised in Manchester-by-the-Sea, siblings Robert A. Blanchard and his wife Deborah (Burrow), Nancy Blanchard and her partner Robert Broadfield, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws; he was pre-deceased by his sibling Brenda Blanchard.
Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and great uncle. His dry sense of humor will be missed by all. A graduate of Beverly High School, Essex Agricultural & Technical Institute, and Salem State, Bill had retired from the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture. A lifelong resident of Beverly, Bill enjoyed pastimes of yard work, fishing at camp, road trips, and family time.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rosedale Cemetery (3 Rosedale Ave,. Manchester-by-the-Sea.)