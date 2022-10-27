Virginia P. Milne of The Plains, Old Essex Road Manchester, passed away on October 18 at the Ledgewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Beverly.
She was born in Gloucester Ma on May 3, 1928, to the late Forrest Williams Milne Sr and Ida (McIntosh) Milne. She received her education through the Gloucester Public School System and later attended Essex Aggie in Danvers Ma. She was a long-time resident of Gloucester and worked as a probation officer at the Gloucester District Court and the Gloucester National Bank prior to moving to St. Croix U.S.V.I where she was employed by the St. Croix's WIVI Radio Station and worked as the assistant manager at The Beach Hotel.
She later moved to Largo Florida and worked at the Barnett Bank before retiring to Manchester-by-the-Sea. She was predeceased by her two brothers Forrest W Milne Jr and Eugene(Beanie) Milne.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Doris V Milne, of Manchester, and three nephews Forrest W. Milne III of Gloucester, Jeffrey Milne and Scott Milne of Manchester Ma. She has two nieces Donna Lank of Manchester and Debbie Markos from Lombard Chicago. She also leaves many great-nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held grave site. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Council on Aging Manchester-by-the-Sea which provided much support and services during her later years.