Thomas William Edmonds passed away peacefully on November 29, a day after his 67th birthday. Tom was surrounded by family at his sister’s house in Essex, where he had been in hospice care since early November.
Tom is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sherry and Michael Philipp, of Gloucester and Carroll and Jim Brown, of Essex. Tom’s parents, Bill and Nancy Edmonds, have already passed on. They all loved him dearly.
Tom had many close friends and relatives who supported him through his illness and shared many happy memories. Tom loved sports (especially his Boston teams!), music and taking care of his property in Magnolia - the “Back Forty.”
Tom will be greatly missed and his life will be celebrated!
Funeral services will be private.