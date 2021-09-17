Tom passed away on September 8, 2021 at the age of 84 in his home in Casco, Maine, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tom was born and raised in Groveton, NH. A veteran in the US Army, where he served as an instructor, he graduated from Groveton High School, the University of New Hampshire, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and completed his Master’s degree at Northeastern University. He married the love of his life, Joan Anderson, and moved to Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA where they built a family home and raised three children. He was the proud recipient of several patents in the development of Polaroid film while working as a polymer chemist at Polaroid Corporation. His career didn’t end there. He was a successful broker in the seafood industry in Gloucester and Boston, he worked with his wife as a sales rep in the gift industry, and finished his career as a realtor before retiring.
Tom lived a full life and selflessly gave himself in everything he endeavored from early days of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout to holding various roles in Manchester-by-the-Sea: Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Manchester Club, Manchester Board of Appeals and the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club.
Tom was known for his brilliant mind, inquisitive nature, and his ability to solve problems. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a kindness to others that was boundless. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Tom. He loved a quiet evening reading or spending time in nature. He enjoyed being lakeside where he shared wonderful hikes with his love of 60 years. He was a swimmer, an avid skier, and a lover of nature. His love of life didn’t come to an end with his death as his love and appreciation of the White Mountains was shared and passed on to his family.
He is predeceased by his mother Barbara Platt, his father Thomas Platt, and his sister Constance Williams. He is survived by his wife Joan; son Tom and wife Nancy of Monument Beach, MA and Casco, ME; son Brian and wife Nancy of Amesbury, MA; daughter Heather Demarkis and husband Nick of Beverly, MA; grandchildren Sophia and Sean Demarkis; niece Carmen Stebenne and husband Jacques; nephew Jeff Williams and wife Victoria; nephew John Williams and wife Cerise, niece Kelly Libby and husband Tim; nephew Michael Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, one may make a donation to, Groveton High School Scholarship Fund, c/o John Potter GHSAA Treasurer, 19 ½ Michael Rd., Beverly MA 01915, The American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/ or the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland at https://arlgp.org/make-a-gift/donate/ Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco, ME. Tributes may be shared with Tom’s family at www.hallfuneralhome.net.