Ted F Stirgwolt died Saturday in Northshore Medical Center.  He lived in Marblehead with his wife Frances and became a centenarian in July.  His love for the ocean and the sea was only outweighed by his love for his wife and family.  He followed no one and made his own way.  You always knew where you stood with Ted.  What a run he had 73 years married.  Retired more years than his full working career, WWII vet.  No services or donations. b. 7/8/1922, m. 1/2/1949, d. 11/5/2022.

