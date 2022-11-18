Ted F Stirgwolt died Saturday in Northshore Medical Center. He lived in Marblehead with his wife Frances and became a centenarian in July. His love for the ocean and the sea was only outweighed by his love for his wife and family. He followed no one and made his own way. You always knew where you stood with Ted. What a run he had 73 years married. Retired more years than his full working career, WWII vet. No services or donations. b. 7/8/1922, m. 1/2/1949, d. 11/5/2022.
Ted F Stirgwolt
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- The “New” MAC: Open With New Energy
- Stori Stockwell Cadigan
- SPECIAL TOWN MEETING NOVEMBER 14, PUBLIC HEALTH PROTOCOL
- Joan Snow Honored with 23rd Longevity Bench
- Manchester Matters: Into the Light, Sort Of
- Richard “Dick” Towle
- MBTS' Recall Article At Town Meeting Deserves A Closer Look
- Manchester Planning Board Special Town Meeting
- A Tale Of Two Special Town Meetings
- Ted F Stirgwolt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Most Popular
Articles
- The “New” MAC: Open With New Energy
- Stori Stockwell Cadigan
- SPECIAL TOWN MEETING NOVEMBER 14, PUBLIC HEALTH PROTOCOL
- Joan Snow Honored with 23rd Longevity Bench
- Manchester Matters: Into the Light, Sort Of
- Richard “Dick” Towle
- MBTS' Recall Article At Town Meeting Deserves A Closer Look
- Manchester Planning Board Special Town Meeting
- A Tale Of Two Special Town Meetings
- Ted F Stirgwolt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.