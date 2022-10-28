Stori Stockwell Cadigan, of Hamilton, died on Saturday, October 22, after complications from a fall from her horse several days earlier. She was 60 at the time of her death, surrounded by her loving family. There will be a memorial reception at Essex County Club, Manchester-by-the-Sea set for noon on Saturday, October 29.
As the daughter of John and Deicy Stockwell, and sibling of Jeff, Pel and Lilea, Stori grew up in a boisterous Byfield family. She was educated at Shore Country Day School, Governor Dummer Academy, and graduated from Ethel Walker School in 1979—experiences marked by her considerable talents as an artist and an athlete, and by the warm smart energy which she playfully and openly shared with an ever-expanding group of dear friends. She was, among other things, a deft skier, a true talent with a rapidograph pen and an avid fan of all things equestrian. Stori graduated from Bowdoin College in 1984 and, shortly thereafter, found her stride in banking in Boston, where she started out at Shawmut and was an Executive Vice President at Boston Private Bank.
It was in Boston where she met best friend and love of her life, husband John Cadigan. The two settled in Hamilton, her father’s hometown. Stori was a deeply devoted wife and mother. She took enormous and perpetual pride in daughter Samantha, whom she raised to find her own path, even as many of Stori’s sweetest traits—from sharp wit to creative outpourings to love of the outdoors—are firmly in place as guideposts along it.
Stori loved her North Shore community. She was a volunteer at Wellspring House and a board member of the Wenham Museum, where she particularly enjoyed working with childrens programming—a focus which she carried over to art camps she organized at her home for neighborhood children. She was well known in the local needlepoint and knitting world, activities she shared throughout life with her mother. And, with another circle of good friends, she was an “enthusiastic” bridge player.
Stori is survived by her husband John, daughter Samantha of Berkeley, CA, mother Deicy Stockwell of Saco, ME, sister Lilea Simis of Town Hill, ME, brothers Jeff Stockwell of Malibu, CA and Pel Stockwell of Boston, and a wide ring of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the Cadigan family invites family and friends to make memorial contributions to Wellspring House, Gloucester.