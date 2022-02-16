Rodney C. Burgess died on January 25 in Beverly, Massachusetts. He was born in Beverly on July 29, 1941, the son of the late Elias and Helen Burgess. He was predeceased by his sister Ann.
Rodney was a life-long resident of Manchester where he graduated from Story High School in 1960. Rodney became a popular figure in the Manchester Post Office where he served as a postal clerk for many years. He always greeted customers with a friendly smile and was never too busy to chat for a while.
Rodney’s keen recall of people, dates, and events was remarkable. Family members and friends could count on him to fill in the blanks whenever they had memory lapses. Town officials counted on him for information about past events in town. When searching for facts, folks declared, “Ask Rodney,” and he always knew the answer. He will be missed.