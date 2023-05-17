Pamela Quinn Grady passed away peacefully Monday, May 15. The family was grateful they were able to surround her with love and celebrate Mother’s Day with her. She was 80 years old.
Born in Boston to the late Joseph Quinn and Lillian Patricia Symmons Quinn. She grew up in Boston and Milton, Mass. She graduated high school from the Fontbonne Academy and then went on to graduate from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Museum School in Boston.
She moved to Manchester-by-the- Sea in 1982 with her family where she and her husband Tom owned and operated White Gables Rest Home in Manchester and Ivy Manor Rest Home in Salem.
She was an active member for the Manchester Council on Aging and wrote a regular column called Gray Matters for the Manchester Cricket newspaper. Over the years they converted White Gables into the Columbia Inn, a Lodging and Bed and Breakfast where she spent some of her fondest memories hosting a multitude of guests from all over the world. Making lifelong friends due to her ability to make people feel special and at home.
Pam was a notable artist working mostly in pastels. She was a member of the North Shore Arts, Rockport Art, Beverley Art, Manchester-by-the-Sea Art, and the Wolfeboro Art Associations, winning many awards.
She and her husband Tom cherished their time spent in the summers in Rocky Neck Art Colony and made so many friends and artist there. After they retired, they moved to Wolfeboro, NH and renovated a 1775 farmhouse. She continued her love of painting Plein Air in Wolfeboro and surrounding mountains. They moved back to Manchester in 2019.
She leaves behind her husband, Thomas Grady, her brother David Quinn, daughter Jennifer DeCarvalho, son-in-law Michael DeCarvalho, granddaughter Kaila DeCarvalho and Mia DeCarvalho, daughter Gretchen Green and son-in-law Ted Green, son Zachary Grady and wife Renee Grady and granddaughters, Katerina Grady, Samantha Grady, Jacqueline Grady and great grandson James Joseph Ledin.
She was an amazing wife, mother, and friend to all that knew her and she will be sadly missed
by so many.
A Celebration of her Life in her honor will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Pamela’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.